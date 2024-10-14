EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 3

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

We have reached the first double-game week of the season, and the action gets underway Tuesday with a whopping eight-game slate.

Both Rounds 3 and 4 will be played between now and Friday, and we will focus on the first of the two in this piece and give you the top players to target and a few low-budget options to consider adding to your EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge lineups.

Let's get to it!

Guard

Theo Maledon, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (11.2 credits)

Maledon has plenty to like from a fantasy perspective. He's getting the minutes, attempting 8.5 field goals per game, racking up some rebounds and assists and making 91.7 percent of his free-throw attempts while drawing 11 fouls through two Rounds. ASVEL's next opponent is ALBA, a team that is allowing opposing guards to stuff the stat sheet early in the campaign.

Tamir Blatt, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (8.1 credits)

Blatt is the best passer in the league through two rounds, averaging 11.0 assists per game heading into Round 3. With Jordan Loyd gone, Rokas Jokubaitis out and Saben Lee getting his feet wet, Blatt should continue holding down a key role for Maccabi. He did not provide optimal fantasy output his last time out, but I like his chances to get back on track.

Isaiah Canaan, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (7.7 credits)

Canaan might be a more controversial pick than he seems. Yes, he's playing a career-best 27.0 minutes per game, averaging 10.5 FGA per contest and drawing some fouls, but he's contributing very little in terms of rebounds and assists, which could hurt if he has a bad shooting night. An important factor for Round 3 will be the availability of backcourt mate Nemanja Nedovic, who is dealing with an injury. If Nedovic is sidelined, Canaan's role increases, and his fantasy value rises.

Dovydas Giedraitis, Zalgiris Kaunas (6.0 credits)

Giedraitis is averaging over 27 minutes per game in EuroLeague play this season, which is more than any other player priced at or below the same level he is. He's taking 6.5 shots per game, grabbing a few rebounds and snagging a steal per game. He looks like a solid fantasy option as long as his price stays here, but I would not be surprised to see it rise to up around 7.0 credits.

Edwin Jackson, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (5.2 credits)

Jackson took 22 and 13 minutes over the first two EuroLeague Rounds, and he also averaged 24 minutes per contest over his last three domestic league appearances. He is listed as a forward but gets some guard minutes, so he should enjoy many of the same defensive matchups that Maledon does. All in all, he is worthy of consideration at this price.

Forward

Sasha Vezenkov, Olympiacos Piraeus (16.4 credits)

Vezenkov has really gotten going, averaging 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 32.7 PIR in his last three appearances across all competitions. The roster has changed frequently for Olympiacos of late and could again Tuesday, but Vezenkov is going to be busy either way, and he could be even more so if Nikola Milutinov (ankle) and Filip Petrusev (illness) are unable to go.

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (15.5 credits)

Moneke is one of the most expensive players in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge and seemingly has a tough matchup with Real Madrid in Round 3. However, no team has allowed more points than Real Madrid through two Rounds, and after that Baskonia will face some more friendly defenses in ASVEL, ALBA, Milan and Paris. Moneke is playing three more minutes per game than any other player in the EuroLeague and is contributing across the board in points, rebounds, assists and fould drawn. As such, he is getting plenty of opportunities to rack up PIR.

Vanja Marinkovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (6.9 credits)

Marinkovic is logging 25 minutes, 11.5 points, 6.0 FGA, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game at a meager price. He should have a spot on your fantasy roster if he does not already.

Ercan Osmani, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (5.2 credits)

Like last season Osmani is seeing around 15 minutes per game. His stats have dropped, though, as he is shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and grabbing only a rebound per night. He and his club next face Maccabi, which is allowing opponents to rack up more than 90 PIR per game. If Osmani can just be a bit more involved Tuesday he could be a bargain pick.

Center

Brandon Davies, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (12.3 credits)

Davies is a bit expensive, but Tyrique Jones may not be 100 percent, and that could allow Davies to take on a bigger role in Rounds 3 and 4. Both of Partizan's next two opponents -- Bayern and Maccabi -- have allowed big men to be plenty involved, so Davies has a few things working in his favor.

Daniel Oturu, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (12.3 credits)

No one has outperformed his fantasy value more than Oturu. He does not come cheap, but he is also leading the league with a 25.5 average index rating. It has been surprising to see Oturu play over Vincent Poirier, and while that may not last all season, that's how it's going right now. While Oturu looks like a quality option for Round 3, you may want to replace him afterward, as he and Efes will take on a formidable Olympiacos frontcourt in Round 4.

Mouhamet Diouf, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (6.9 credits)

Diouf has outperformed Ante Zizic to date, and he heads into Round 3 averaging 14 minutes, 5.5 FGA and 1.5 steals in EuroLeague play. I'm not particularly confident in him, but he is certainly a low-cost option to consider at the center spot.

Head Coach

Ergin Ataman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (10.3 credits)

Panathinaikos hits the road to take on Paris in Round 3, and although Paris is the reigning EuroCup champion and has improved its depth, the team Ataman heads is still one of the biggest favorites on Tuesday's betting board.

Pierric Poupet, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (4.9 credits)

This is a risky but reasonable option if you want to allocate more credits to your players. ASVEL will be the visitors Tuesday in Berlin, but they are favored to win, and they look to have taken a step forward, with just one loss in six official contests since the season began.

Drop Candidates

David McCormack, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (9.7 credits)

McCormack is getting just 10 minutes per game, and Josh Nebo's return is drawing closer.

Jordan Nwora, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (12.0 credits)

He has ample NBA experience but is playing only 13 minutes per night through two Rounds.

Rayjon Tucker, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (11.3 credits)

Tucker is still trying to carve out a role, as he recorded a DNP in Round 1 and played only six minutes last time out.

Alpha Kaba, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (11.0 credits)

He is on a short-term deal and has yet to get even three minutes in a EuroLeague game.

Tyrone Wallace, Zalgiris Kaunas (11.4 credits)

Wallace played 15 minutes in Round 1 but just six in the next contest, which is not enough for a player at this price point.

Alec Peters, Olympiacos Piraeus (11.4 credits)

Peters has the potential to make an impact, but he is simply Vezenkov's backup for the time being.

Trevion Williams, ALBA Berlin (13.3 credits)

There were high expectations for Williams, who joined ALBA after averaging a double-double during the last EuroCup season. He is splitting the work at the center spot with Khalifa Koumadje at the moment, so he simply is not playing enough for a player listed at this price point.

