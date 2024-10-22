EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 5

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

Last week was a busy one in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge with the first double-game week of the season. We have another full week of action ahead, as not only do we have three turns, but unlimited trades! This will allow you to reset your rosters and start fresh if you wish -- all with the goal of accumulating as many credits as possible until unlimited swaps are in play again after Round 10.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out via @RotoWireEuro.

Let's get to our loaded list of players!

Guard

T.J. Shorts, Paris Basketball (14.1 credits)

His playing time is defined, and his performance is evident, as he ranks seventh in the league with a 21.2 average index rating. Shorts and Paris will be underdogs against Monaco in an all-French league matchup, and he is the top option on a team that will be looking to spring another upset after knocking off Panathinaikos last week.

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid (16.0 credits)

Real Madrid's performance directly depends on Campazzo's availability. In the three games EuroLeague games he has appeared in he is averaging 25.3 fantasy points, which ranks second among guards and trails only the next player on the list. Dzanan Musa was injured in a domestic game over the weekend, and if he is limited or unavailable altogether, Campazzo's performance against Red Star will become even more crucial.

Theo Maledon, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (12.7 credits)

I said it last week and will again: Maledon is the new "Prince of the EuroLeague." He was named Round 4 MVP after making multiple marks in six columns and putting up 36 PIR, and his prospects could be even better in Round 5 if fellow guard Paris Lee is slowed or unable to go. ASVEL has a tough matchup on the road against Barcelona, but Maledon is really rolling and leads all players with a 24.5 average index rating.

Sylvain Francisco, Zalgiris Kaunas (11.1 credits)

He was the hero of last week's remarkable comeback against Milan, scoring 12 points over the final eight minutes and finishing with 23 PIR. Zalgiris is a bit limited in the backcourt with Tyrone Wallace no longer on the roster, and that makes Francisco an excellent choice in a home game against a Maccabi team that is also short on options in the backcourt.

Edwin Jackson, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (5.3 credits)

Jackson shined in a triple-overtime domestic contest over the weekend, putting up 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists. If you're looking for a low-cost player for Round 5, he could be a solid play -- particularly if Lee sits.

Forward

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (16.0 credits)

Tadas Sedekerskis missed both Baskonia's last EuroLeague game and domestic contest, and if he remains out Moneke will be Baskonia's only power forward. Moneke has had a strong start to the season, trailing only Sasha Vezenkov for fantasy points accumulated among forwards, and he should be able to keep it up in a home matchup with ALBA.

Isaac Bonga, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (8.2 credits)

The Zeljko Obradovic effect is in play here, as since arriving in Belgrade, Bonga is averaging 26 minutes while shooting 57.9 percent beyond the arc in EuroLeague play. If he stays anywhere even close to those numbers, he will prove to be one of the top additions Partizan made over the offseason.

Jabari Parker, FC Barcelona (12.6 credits)

He has averaged 26 minutes to date in EuroLeague play and is putting up 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.3 three-pointers per night. His Round 5 opponent, is faring fine against forwards this season, and they look to be an improvid squad overall. That could bode well for Parker, as if the the game remains close -- the chances of that go up with Nicolas Laprovittola out -- he will get more opportunities to rack up fantasy points.

Center

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (16.4 credits)

Lessort recorded at least 20 PIR all three times he faced Fenerbahce last season, including a matchup in the Final Four. He will be primed to do the same in Round 5, as Fenerbahce's biggest weakness early in the current campaign has been interior defense. Panathinaikos will be looking to bounce back after going winless during the double-game week, and they could use a significant contribution from Lessort if they want to secure a win in Istanbul.

Neal Sako, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (11.0 credits)

Here we have perhaps the best rebounder in the EuroLeague. After all, achieving a double-double in three consecutive games is no easy feat! Sako averaged a whopping 12.0 rebounds over the last three Rounds, and his star is shining bright heading into a tough away game against Barcelona. Just be aware that the Spanish squad has a lot of options to throw his way.

Mam Jaiteh, AS Monaco (8.3 credits)

Without a doubt, Jaiteh has been Monaco's best center to date, averaging 15.9 fantasy points -- more than twice as many as either Donatas Motiejunas or Georgios Papagiannis. He will be Monaco's most-reliable big man in its upcoming game against Paris.

Head Coach

Pablo Laso, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (6.6 credits)

This looks like the safest option for Round 5, and I expect many EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge players to go with Laso given the matchup with ALBA and the cost savings in terms of credits.

Joan Penarroya, FC Barcelona (8.8 credits)

Barcelona has bounced back nicely following a season-opening loss to Zalgiris, racing to the second spot in the standings on the strength of a three-game winning streak. They will be heavy favorites against ASVEL on Friday and will be looking to avoid a slip-up in advance of tough away tests against Efes and Olympiacos.

Drop Candidates

Boban Marjanovic, Fenerbahce Beko (13.5 credits)

Fenerbahce has tried to run things through Marjanovic early in games, and if it works he stays on the court. If it doesn't, he may not get minutes the rest of the way. The status of Sertac Sanli is uncertain, but regardless, Marjanovic could have his hands full with an athletic center like Lessort.

Ante Zizic, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (8.5 credits)

According to rumors circulating in recent days, the partnership between Zizic and Virtus could be nearing an end. Zizic remains on the roster for now, but he reportedly rejected a loan assignment and has not made a decision regarding his future. In any case, he is a player you should avoid selecting for now.

