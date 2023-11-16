EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 9

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

Welcome to the second slate of action in the double-game week -- Round 9.

Some familiar names remain on our list of players to include in your fantasy lineups, but we will also introduce a few new faces.

And away we go!

Guard

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid (15.8 credits)

Rapidly increasing in price over the last three Rounds from 14.4 to 15.8 credits, Campazzo is a reliable and consistent player. His recent career-best game significantly contributed to his value growth, so don't get overhyped. However, this is a safe pick, as Campazzo consistently delivers and rarely underperforms regardless of the opponent.

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas (13.7 credits)

Despite a tough night against Panathinaikos in the previous Round in which he was defended very well, Evans remains a key player for Zalgiris. He played at least 30 minutes in the last two Rounds, and a home game against Bayern provides an opportunity for him to bounce back in front of the hone crowd.

Thomas Walkup, Olympiacos Piraeus (10.5 credits)

Nigel Williams-Goss was injured last Round, and Walkup seized the opportunity, logging over 30 minutes and attempting 13 shots. He maintained his usual contributions in rebounds and assists. Walkup's fantasy value gets a notable boost and is likely to remain elevated until Williams-Goss returns.

Sterling Brown, ALBA Berlin (10.4 credits)

Brown had a tough outing against ASVEL, but success rate from the field was the primary issue, as he still played 25 minutes, got up 12 shots and tallied four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Brown's overall performance was still noteworthy. Against Partizan, which is known for ceding plenty of points to players who get extended minutes and contribute in various categories, Brown remains a favorable pick.

Isaiah Canaan, Olympiacos Piraeus (7.4 credits)

Canaan did not do a lot in the last Round and finished with only 7 PIR. However, with Shaquielle McKissic still out and Williams-Goss joining him on the sidelines, Canaan retains his fantasy value and remains a decent option for Round 9.

Forward

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (15.3 credits)

Undoubtedly Shengelia remains a steadfast pick. With him playing at least 26 minutes in every Round and finishing with no PIR lower than 14, he consistently delivers. His overall performance is so robust that delving into his stat line almost seems unnecessary. He stands out as a confident pick.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (12.3 credits)

Fenerbahce was run over by Red Star in Round 8, which resulted in Hayes-Davis totaling only 28 minutes and 10 PIR. However, recall that he played all but a few seconds across Rounds 6 and 7. Considering his past performances, strongly consider holding onto Hayes-Davis.

Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (11.1 credits)

Without much need for comment, Sedekerskis is a must-have on your roster. He is playing extensive minutes, grabbing all kinds of rebounds, is a consistent presence and is having a career year.

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos Athens (11.1 credits)

Mitoglou finds himself in a favorable situation with Panathinaikos' injury issues, as he is currently the team's only true option at the power forward spot. A stellar stretch of games has increased his price from 9.6 to 11.1 credits, and he figures to log significant minutes against Virtus Bologna in Round 9.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (10.9 credits)

Luwawu-Cabarrot's stats are on the rise, as over the last three games he averaged an impressive 31 minutes, 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals, 4.0 fouls drawn and 6.0 free throw attempts. As things stand he is the best player on the ASVEL roster. Despite that he remains rostered in only 1.3 percent of lineups. Don't sleep on this pick.

Dejan Davidovac, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (6.3 credits)

Consistently receiving around 20 minutes, Davidovac's PIR has spiked with an average of 11.0 over the last three games. That is due to a slight improvement in assists and a seven-rebound night in Round 6. More consistency in the rebound department is desired, but in this price range Davidovac stands out in terms of minutes and PIR per game.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (5.1 credits)

Biberovic had a decent game in the last Round, recording 15 minutes and 5 PIR. It's crucial that Dyshawn Pierre and Marko Guduric sit out for Biberovic to be viable, and the former is out while the latter will be a game-time decision.

Uros Trifunovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (4.3 credits)

Trifunovic is back in Partizan's rotation, which has led to an increase in field goal attempts and modest changes in other areas. We'd like more consistency, but with him shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 45.5 percent beyond the arc, he is a viable option in this price range and allows you to save credits for other key players.

Center

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus (11.1 credits)

With Nikola Milutinov still sidelined, Fall continues to be a solid choice. Fall averaged just under 36 minutes over the last two Rounds, and the huge minutes are giving him all kinds of opportunities to rack up stats.

Johannes Thiemann, ALBA Berlin (10.9 credits)

Thiemann remains a robust pick as one of ALBA's top options on the offensive end. He recorded 21 PIR over 26 minutes in the last Round, and his price increased from 10.2 to 10.9 credits over the last three Rounds.

Youssoupha Fall, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (10.5 credits)

Fall has taken off since Gianmarco Pozzecco was installed as head coach, averaging 22 minutes, 12.8 points on 9.3 attempts and 8.5 rebounds over the last four Rounds. It would be nice if he played a little more, but he did spend 26 minutes on the court Tuesday.

Head Coach

Zeljko Obradovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (6.8 credits)

Obradovic, at an affordable price, faces a 1-8 ALBA club in Stark Arena. Partizan lost in Munich on Tuesday, but both the team and coach are primed for a big Round 9.

Dusko Ivanovic, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (6.6 credits)

Baskonia hits the road to take on ASVEL, but they have won three straight EuroLeague contests since Ivanovic took over as head coach. They have taken some eyebrow-raising losses in recent domestic games, but this is a favorable matchup and Ivanovic should be a hot ticket at the moment.

Drop Candidates

Alec Peters, Olympiacos Piraeus (11.0 credits)

Although Peters is not a definite drop, his fantasy value may change some with Luke Sikma back. Peters saw a spike in minutes with Sikma sidelined, but that could change moving forward -- particularly when Milutinov returns. It's at least worth considering moving on from the time being and looking at other options in Peters' price range.

Vanja Marinkovic, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (5.7 credits)

Marinkovic missed the last round due to illness and will remain out for Round 9. He's at an affordable price so it shouldn't be tough to add him back when he is healthy.

