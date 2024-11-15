EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 10 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Nov. 15

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:15 AM ET Friday.

Arturs Zagars 7+ Points (-115 DraftKings)

Arturs Zagars 8+ Points (+120 DraftKings)

Arturs Zagars 10+ Points (+270 DraftKings)

Arturs Zagars 12+ Points (+550 DraftKings)

Arturs Zagars Over 11.5 Points+Assists (-115 bet365)

I've been a big fan of Zagars since I watched him lead Latvia on an unreal FIBA Basketball World Cup run in 2023 without the assistance of Kristaps Porzingis. He unfortunately missed nearly all of last season due to injury, but he is back at full speed, and injuries to three prominent Fenerbahce guards put Zagars in position to handle the lead guard role for a bit. I'm willing to bank on the upside Zagars brings. If you can access a website other than DraftKings, I prefer his Points+Rebounds+Assists or Points+Assists lines, but if DraftKings is your only option I like the ladder option in the points column.

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens Guards

This is going to be a wait-and-see situation for me, and I will send out where I'm leaning via @kurtancall on X once we get closer to game time. Lorenzo Brown will miss Round 10, and I'm a little curious about the status of Kostas Sloukas, who was limited Tuesday. If Sloukas is a surprise scratch I like the lines available for Jerian Grant, but if Sloukas starts, 10+ Points out of him is very enticing.

Mikael Jantunen 10+ Points (+115 DraftKings)

To be completely transparent, I've been playing Paris props like I approached DFS, or rather, going with guys who have not popped in a while. We are able to do this with Paris because they are one of the few teams that stick to a regular rotation, and you know what to expect barring foul trouble. Opponents have to attack Barcelona in the mid-range and in the interior, and I think that leads to an increase in shot rate for Jantunen. Shoutout to T.J. Shorts for delivering for us Wednesday, and let's keep the momentum going.

Isaac Bonga 7+ Points (-120 DraftKings)

Isaac Bonga 8+ Points (+120 DraftKings)

One thing I like to do when Milan is on the slate is target whoever Nikola Mirotic will be responsible for on defense. If this player is able to avoid early fouls he can usually take advantage of Mirotic's shortcomings on the defensive end, so I will turn to Bonga, who occupied the starting power forward spot for Partizan in Round 9. I think he could get some early buckets and am hoping he will avoid any mistakes that would lead to Aleksej Pokusevski replacing him on the court.

