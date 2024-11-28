EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 12 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Nov. 28

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:30 AM ET Thursday.

Nikola Milutinov 15+ Points (+150 DraftKings)

Nikola Milutinov 10+ Rebounds (+190 DraftKings)

Moses Wright is the only center on the roster outside of Milutinov and Moustapha Fall, and he will not play Thursday, so I think there is a path to big minutes for Milutinov. Olympiacos needs scoring with Sasha Vezenkov still out, and Milutinov is better at that than Fall, who generally contributes in other areas.

Rokas Jokubaitis 8+ Assists (+150 DraftKings)

With Tamir Blatt back on the shelf, I'm right back to banking on Jokubaitis assist props. He hit the Points+Assists number for us last week, and while I considered that again, I'm swinging for the fences with assists only in an up-tempo game.

Gabriele Procida 18+ Points (+170 DraftKings)

I love this game environment, and with Martin Hermannsson and Matt Thomas -- plus others -- still out, Procida can get up all the shots he wants. He hit this number twice over the last three Rounds with both players mentioned unavailable.

Shaquielle McKissic 8+ Points (-150 DraftKings)

Shaquielle McKissic 10+ Points (+140 DraftKings)

Shaquielle McKissic 12+ Points (+270 DraftKings)

It's never easy to nail the McKissic games but it's usually in environments similar to what this one should be with Partizan. Ladder responsibly with McKissic being a bench piece. He needs to start off hot to get those extra minutes.

