EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 12 - Thursday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on November 28, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Nov. 28

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:30 AM ET Thursday.

Nikola Milutinov 15+ Points (+150 DraftKings)

Nikola Milutinov 10+ Rebounds (+190 DraftKings)

Moses Wright is the only center on the roster outside of Milutinov and Moustapha Fall, and he will not play Thursday, so I think there is a path to big minutes for Milutinov. Olympiacos needs scoring with Sasha Vezenkov still out, and Milutinov is better at that than Fall, who generally contributes in other areas.

Rokas Jokubaitis 8+ Assists (+150 DraftKings)

With Tamir Blatt back on the shelf, I'm right back to banking on Jokubaitis assist props. He hit the Points+Assists number for us last week, and while I considered that again, I'm swinging for the fences with assists only in an up-tempo game.

Gabriele Procida 18+ Points (+170 DraftKings)

I love this game environment, and with Martin Hermannsson and Matt Thomas -- plus others -- still out, Procida can get up all the shots he wants. He hit this number twice over the last three Rounds with both players mentioned unavailable.

Shaquielle McKissic 8+ Points (-150 DraftKings)

Shaquielle McKissic 10+ Points (+140 DraftKings)

Shaquielle McKissic 12+ Points (+270 DraftKings)

It's never easy to nail the McKissic games but it's usually in environments similar to what this one should be with Partizan. Ladder responsibly with McKissic being a bench piece. He needs to start off hot to get those extra minutes.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
