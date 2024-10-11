EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 2 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Oct. 11

We were able to put up another positive day Thursday and now get some tougher games with extremely slow-paced teams such as Zalgiris, Milan and Barcelona. Needless to say, I'll be taking my shots on a lot of unders yet again. Follow @RotoWireEuro for more picks as news breaks!

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 10:15 AM ET Friday.

Moses Wright Under 11.5 Points (+100 DraftKings)

There's no doubt about it: Olympiacos needs him to play big minutes and step up in the absence of two -- and maybe three -- centers, but Zalgiris plays very slow and packs the paint as much as possible and we're getting plus odds.

Tyler Dorsey Over 9.5 Pts (-105 DraftKings)

With Zalgiris clogging up the middle, I'm favoring jump shooters with elite scoring ability like Dorsey. He will have a plus shot rate as long as Keenan Evans remains sidelined.

Edgaras Ulanovas Under 3.5 Rebounds (-125 DraftKings)

Ulanovas is an aging veteran who is taking a different role this season and should stay around 18 minutes in most EuroLeague games. For that reason I like taking my chances on him not falling into four rebounds in limited time.

Alec Peters Under 8.5 Points (-128 FanDuel)

I was a little shocked to see this line for Peters, who is nothing but the backup to Sasha Vezenkov and should only be expected to play 8-to-13 minutes a game. I understand his floor spacing could be usefu, but until they show me they like running Vezenkov and Peters on the court together I'll play the under on this number.

Martin Hermannsson Under 11.5 Points (-105 DraftKings)

You know we're going right back to this prop, which beat us last week. Hermannsson went scoreless in the first half and ended up hitting his over with just over a minute to go, which cost us a huge day. Barcelona is a tough matchup and I'll have no regrets with this bet, as I know we will be getting positive expected value in a pace-down spot.

Khalifa Koumadje Under 8.5 Points (-126 FanDuel)

I was very shocked to see his prop posted, as his minutes are so inconsistent and he gets a tough matchup against Barcelona.

Jabari Parker Over 1.5 Threes (-110 FanDuel)

Parker wasn't able to get it going from long range last week, making just one of his five attempts, but this is a great get right spot against an ALBA team that is extremely susceptible to the three ball.

Nenad Dimitrijevic Under 6.5 Assists (+105 DraftKings)

The man is an absolute maestro passing the ball, but if I can get this number at plus odds for someone averaging less than 5.0 dimes across all competitions I have to do it.

Tyson Ward Over 1.5 Threes (-105 FanDuel)

Ward is shooting 58 percent from deep in non-EuroLeague games this season, and he's averaging about five attempts per game. With how much attention T.J. Shorts and Nadir Hifi draw and Shorts' ability to penetrate the paint, Ward can get off very clean looks from the outside. He figures to be covered by Nikola Mirotic, so you could go over on Ward's 8.5 points as well.

2024-25 EuroLeague Bets Tracker

Wins: 13

Losses: 13

ROI: -1.0 Units

