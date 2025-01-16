EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 22 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Jan. 16

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 6:30 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

T.J. Shorts Over 29.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-115 bet365)

Shorts hasn't been crushing the Points+Rebounds+Assists lately, but this could be a get-right game against Maccabi, which is ceding the second most points and fourth most assists to opposing point guards. This should be a wide-open contest, and I think Shorts could go off if it remains competitive.

Nigel Williams-Goss Over 13.5 Points+Assists (-115 bet365)

Thomas Walkup will be out again, and Williams-Goss will face his former team with a prop I think is very, very low. Williams-Goss is the engine of the offense when Walkup is out, and Real Madrid has been friendly to opposing guards this season. This is my favorite play of the day .

Roman Sorkin Over 3.5 Rebounds (-120 bet365)

Jaylen Hoard Over 5.5 Rebounds (-115 bet365)

Paris gives up the most rebounds to opposing frontcourt players by a wide margin, so I'm going to double down here and hope Jasiel Rivero -- who looked fit Tuesday -- doesn't spoil the party.

