EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 22 - Thursday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on January 16, 2025

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Jan. 16

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 6:30 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

T.J. Shorts Over 29.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-115 bet365)

Shorts hasn't been crushing the Points+Rebounds+Assists lately, but this could be a get-right game against Maccabi, which is ceding the second most points and fourth most assists to opposing point guards. This should be a wide-open contest, and I think Shorts could go off if it remains competitive.

Nigel Williams-Goss Over 13.5 Points+Assists (-115 bet365)

Thomas Walkup will be out again, and Williams-Goss will face his former team with a prop I think is very, very low. Williams-Goss is the engine of the offense when Walkup is out, and Real Madrid has been friendly to opposing guards this season. This is my favorite play of the day .

Roman Sorkin Over 3.5 Rebounds (-120 bet365)

Jaylen Hoard Over 5.5 Rebounds (-115 bet365)

Paris gives up the most rebounds to opposing frontcourt players by a wide margin, so I'm going to double down here and hope Jasiel Rivero -- who looked fit Tuesday -- doesn't spoil the party.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kurt Jones
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
