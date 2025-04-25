Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 2 - Friday

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 2 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on April 25, 2025 1:18PM EST
This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Keenan Evans, Moses Wright, Tyler Dorsey and Naz Mitrou-Long will not play Friday for Olympiacos.

Monaco's Nick Calathes and Juhann Begarin are out for Game 2.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

FC Barcelona at AS Monaco

Status Check

BAR

ASM

Nicolas Laprovittola

Juhann Begarin

Chimezie Metu

 

Juan Nunez

 

Dame Sarr

 

Game Time: 18:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -6.5
Total: 175.5

Real Madrid at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

RMB

OLY

None

Keenan Evans

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -6.0
Total: 163.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

