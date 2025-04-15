Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Play-In Showdown - Round 1

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on April 15, 2025
This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

CZV

BAY

Joel Bolomboy

Oscar da Silva

Milos Teodosic

 

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -3.5
Total: 169.0

Paris Basketball at Real Madrid

Status Check

PBB

RMB

Maodo Lo

Eli Ndiaye

Daulton Hommes

 

Leon Kratzer

 

Mathis Dossou-Yovo

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -7.5
Total: 176.0

