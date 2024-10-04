Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
EuroLeague Primer: Round 1 - Friday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 1 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on October 4, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Olympiacos Piraeus at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

OLY

FBB

Keenan Evans

Tarik Biberovic

Nikola Milutinov

Erten Gazi

Moustapha Fall

Yigit Hamza Mestoglu

Shaquielle McKissic

 

Naz Mitrou-Long

 

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -3.0
Total: 158.0

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check

EFS

VIR

Shane Larkin

Devontae Cacok

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -1.5
Total: 163.0

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Paris Basketball

Status Check

CZV

PBB

Milos Teodosic

Daulton Hommes

Dejan Davidovac

 

Branko Lazic

 

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Paris Basketball -1.0
Total: 163.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
EuroLeague Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Round 1 - Friday
EuroLeague Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Round 1 - Friday
EuroLeague Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Round 1 - Thursday
EuroLeague Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Round 1 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 1 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 1 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 1
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 1
EuroLeague Basketball 2024 Transfer Tracker
EuroLeague Basketball 2024 Transfer Tracker
EuroLeague Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Final Four - Sunday
EuroLeague Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Final Four - Sunday