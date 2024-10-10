Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 2 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on October 10, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Zalgiris Kaunas at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

ZAL

OLY

Brady Manek

Keenan Evans

Tomas Dimsa

Nikola Milutinov

 

Moustapha Fall

 

Nigel Williams-Goss

 

Shaquielle McKissic

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -8.5
Total: 154.5

ALBA Berlin at FC Barcelona

Status Check

BER

BAR

Gabriele Procida

Joel Parra

Matt Thomas

Dame Sarr

Malte Delow

 

Ziga Samar

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -14.5
Total: 163.0

Paris Basketball at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

PBB

EA7

Daulton Hommes

Josh Nebo

 

Leandro Bolmaro

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -6.5
Total: 159.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
