Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
EuroLeague Primer: Round 2 - Thursday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 2 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on October 9, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

FBB

EFS

Scottie Wilbekin

Justus Hollatz

Tarik Biberovic

 

Yigit Hamza Mestoglu

 

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -2.0
Total: 161.5

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

VIR

ASV

Devontae Cacok

Melvin Ajinca

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne -2.0
Total: 160.0

FC Bayern Munich at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

BAY

PAO

Niels Giffey

Omer Yurtseven

 

Marius Grigonis

 

Ioannis Papapetrou

 

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -9.5
Total: 160.5

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Real Madrid

Status Check

PAR

RMB

Brandon Davies

Usman Garuba

Duane Washington

 

Isiaha Mike

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -7.0
Total: 168.0

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 2 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 2 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 2 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 2 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 2
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 2
EuroLeague Primer: Round 1 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 1 - Friday
EuroLeague Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Round 1 - Friday
EuroLeague Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Round 1 - Friday
EuroLeague Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Round 1 - Thursday
EuroLeague Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Round 1 - Thursday