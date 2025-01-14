Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 21 - Tuesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on January 14, 2025

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

PAR

ASV

Isaac Bonga

Joffrey Lauvergne

Duane Washington

Mbaye Ndiaye

Frank Ntilikina

Charles Kahudi

Vanja Marinkovic

 

Aleksej Pokusevski

 

Mitar Bosnjakovic

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne -1.0
Total: 164.5

ALBA Berlin at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

BER

EA7

Matteo Spagnolo

Josh Nebo

Louis Olinde

Nenad Dimitrijevic

Justin Bean

Fabien Causeur

 

Ousmane Diop

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -13.0
Total: 173.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Paris Basketball

Status Check

EFS

PBB

PJ Dozier

Daulton Hommes

Stanley Johnson

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Paris Basketball -2.0
Total: 174.5

Olympiacos Piraeus at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

OLY

BKN

Keenan Evans

Markus Howard

Thomas Walkup

Tadas Sedekerskis

Tyler Dorsey

Kamar Baldwin

Moses Wright

Luka Samanic

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -6.5
Total: 167.5

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Real Madrid

Status Check

MTA

RMB

None

Gabriel Deck

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -10.5
Total: 171.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
