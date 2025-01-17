Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 22 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on January 17, 2025

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Zalgiris Kaunas at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

ZAL

FBB

Tomas Dimsa

Wade Baldwin IV

 

Scottie Wilbekin

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -6.5
Total: 157.0

AS Monaco at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

ASM

CZV

None

Nemanja Nedovic

 

Mike Daum

 

Branko Lazic

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -1.0
Total: 168.0

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

PAO

BKN

Mathias Lessort

Markus Howard

Marius Grigonis

Tadas Sedekerskis

Konstantinos Mitoglou

 

Kostas Antetokounmpo

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -5.0
Total: 168.5

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

VIR

BAY

Will Clyburn

Vladimir Lucic

Ante Zizic

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -6.0
Total: 166.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at FC Barcelona

Status Check

EFS

BAR

Darius Thompson

Nicolas Laprovittola

PJ Dozier

 

Rolands Smits

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -4.0
Total: 170.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
