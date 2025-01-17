EuroLeague Primer: Round 22 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Zalgiris Kaunas at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Status Check
ZAL
FBB
Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -6.5
Total: 157.0
AS Monaco at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade
Status Check
ASM
CZV
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -1.0
Total: 168.0
Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
Status Check
PAO
BKN
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -5.0
Total: 168.5
Virtus Segafredo Bologna at FC Bayern Munich
Status Check
VIR
BAY
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -6.0
Total: 166.5
Anadolu Efes Istanbul at FC Barcelona
Status Check
EFS
BAR
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -4.0
Total: 170.0
