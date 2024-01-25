Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
EuroLeague Primer: Round 23 - Friday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 23 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
January 25, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

AS Monaco at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

ASM

EFS

John Brown

Justus Hollatz

Matthew Strazel

Erkan Yilmaz

 

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -3.5
Total: 168.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

ZAL

PAR

None

None

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -7.5
Total: 164.0

FC Barcelona at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

BAR

EA7

Nicolas Laprovittola

Nikola Mirotic

Alex Abrines

Maodo Lo

Michael Caicedo

Billy Baron

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -1.0
Total: 156.0

Valencia Basket at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

VBC

BKN

Stefan Jovic

Jordan Theodore

Victor Claver

Chris Chiozza

Boubacar Toure

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -4.5
Total: 162.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
EuroLeague Primer: Round 23 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 23 - Thursday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 23 - Thursday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 23 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 23
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 23
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 22 - Friday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 22 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 22 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 22 - Friday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 22 - Thursday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 22 - Thursday