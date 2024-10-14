EuroLeague Primer: Round 3 - Tuesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Check back before tip-off!
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at ALBA Berlin
Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne -1.0
Total: 163.5
Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Status Check
CZV
FBB
Game Time: 19:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -7.5
Total: 160.0
Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv
Status Check
EFS
MTA
Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -4.5
Total: 165.0
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Olympiacos Piraeus
Status Check
EA7
OLY
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -7.5
Total: 153.5
Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Paris Basketball
Status Check
PAO
PBB
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -7.5
Total: 163.5
Zalgiris Kaunas at Virtus Segafredo Bologna
Status Check
ZAL
VIR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -2.5
Total: 155.0
Real Madrid at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
Status Check
RMB
BKN
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -1.0
Total: 170.0
FC Bayern Munich at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -7.5
Total: 165.5
If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!