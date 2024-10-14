Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 3 - Tuesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on October 14, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at ALBA Berlin

Status Check

ASV

BER

Shaquille Harrison

Matt Thomas

Melvin Ajinca

Malte Delow

Mbaye Ndiaye

Ziga Samar

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne -1.0
Total: 163.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

CZV

FBB

Nemanja Nedovic

Scottie Wilbekin

 

Marko Guduric

 

Tarik Biberovic

 

Yigit Hamza Mestoglu

Game Time: 19:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -7.5
Total: 160.0

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check

EFS

MTA

Elijah Bryant

Saben Lee

Justus Hollatz

Wenyen Gabriel

 

Rokas Jokubaitis

Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -4.5
Total: 165.0

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

EA7

OLY

Josh Nebo

Keenan Evans

Leandro Bolmaro

Nikola Milutinov

 

Nigel Williams-Goss

 

Filip Petrusev

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -7.5
Total: 153.5

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Paris Basketball

Status Check

PAO

PBB

Omer Yurtseven

Daulton Hommes

Kostas Antetokounmpo

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -7.5
Total: 163.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check

ZAL

VIR

Brady Manek

Devontae Cacok

Tomas Dimsa

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -2.5
Total: 155.0

Real Madrid at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

RMB

BKN

Facundo Campazzo

Sander Raieste

Usman Garuba

 

Andres Feliz

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -1.0
Total: 170.0

FC Bayern Munich at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

BAY

PAR

Niels Giffey

Tyrique Jones

Elias Harris

Duane Washington

Kevin Yebo

Isiaha Mike

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -7.5
Total: 165.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
