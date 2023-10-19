EuroLeague Primer: Round 4 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Game Time: 20:00 CET
Spread: AS Monaco -12.5
Total: 164.5
Valencia Basket at Anadolu Efes Istanbul
Status Check
VBC
EFS
Game Time: 20:30 CET
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -7.5
Total: 163.5
Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Panathinaikos Athens
Status Check
MTA
PAO
Game Time: 20:30 CET
Spread: Panathinaikos Athens -5.5
Total: 160.0
FC Bayern Munich at FC Barcelona
Status Check
BAY
BAR
Game Time: 20:30 CET
Spread: FC Barcelona -9.0
Total: 163.5
Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Virtus Segafredo Bologna
Status Check
CZV
VIR
Game Time: 20:30 CET
Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -1.5
Total: 158.5
