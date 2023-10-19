Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 4 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
October 19, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

ALBA Berlin at AS Monaco

Status Check

BER

ASM

Christ Koumadje

Kemba Walker

Yanni Wetzell

Jordan Loyd

Elias Rapieque

 

Marcus Eriksson

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET
Spread: AS Monaco -12.5
Total: 164.5

Valencia Basket at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

VBC

EFS

Semi Ojeleye

Elijah Bryant

Jared Harper

Erten Gazi 

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

Martin Hermannsson

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -7.5
Total: 163.5

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Panathinaikos Athens

Status Check

MTA

PAO

Wade Baldwin IV

Ioannis Papapetrou

 

Konstantinos Mitoglou

Game Time: 20:30 CET
Spread: Panathinaikos Athens -5.5
Total: 160.0

FC Bayern Munich at FC Barcelona

Status Check

BAY

BAR

Vladimir Lucic

Michael Caicedo

Serge Ibaka

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET
Spread: FC Barcelona -9.0
Total: 163.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check

CZV

VIR

Nemanja Bjelica

Achille Polonara

Branko Lazic

 

Dalibor Ilic

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET
Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -1.5
Total: 158.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
