EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Friday

PREGAME UPDATES
Evan Fournier will be available Friday for Olympiacos.
Kostas Sloukas will suit up Friday for Panathinaikos, but Marius Grigonis will not.
Fenerbahce's Marko Guduric and Skylar Mays are in uniform for Round 5.
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Status Check
PAO
FBB
Game Time: 19:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -2.5
Total: 160.5
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at FC Barcelona
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -11.0
Total: 161.0
Olympiacos Piraeus at FC Bayern Munich
Status Check
OLY
BAY
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -6.5
Total: 160.5
