Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Friday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on October 25, 2024 1:11PM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Evan Fournier will be available Friday for Olympiacos.

Kostas Sloukas will suit up Friday for Panathinaikos, but Marius Grigonis will not.

Fenerbahce's Marko Guduric and Skylar Mays are in uniform for Round 5.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

PAO

FBB

Kostas Sloukas

Scottie Wilbekin

Konstantinos Mitoglou

Marko Guduric

Marius Grigonis

Skylar Mays

Ioannis Papapetrou

Sertac Sanli

Dimitris Moraitis

Yigit Hamza Mestoglu

Game Time: 19:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -2.5
Total: 160.5

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at FC Barcelona

Status Check

ASV

BAR

Paris Lee

Nicolas Laprovittola

Joffrey Lauvergne

Joel Parra

Tarik Black

 

Melvin Ajinca

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -11.0
Total: 161.0

Olympiacos Piraeus at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

OLY

BAY

Keenan Evans

Vladimir Lucic

Evan Fournier

Niels Giffey

Nigel Williams-Goss

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -6.5
Total: 160.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 5 - Friday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 5 - Friday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 5 - Thursday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 5 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 5
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 5
EuroLeague Primer: Round 4 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 4 - Friday