EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on October 23, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

THE SLATE

Paris Basketball at AS Monaco

Status Check

PBB

ASM

Maodo Lo

Nick Calathes

Daulton Hommes

Furkan Korkmaz

Leon Kratzer

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -6.5
Total: 167.5

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

MTA

ZAL

Tamir Blatt

Tomas Dimsa

Wenyen Gabriel

 

Rokas Jokubaitis

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -7.0
Total: 160.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

EFS

EA7

Daniel Oturu

Josh Nebo

Justus Hollatz

Zach LeDay

 

Ousmane Diop

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -1.0
Total: 159.5

ALBA Berlin at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

BER

BKN

Trevion Williams

Tadas Sedekerskis

Matt Thomas

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

Malte Delow

Sander Raieste

Ziga Samar

 

Elias Rapieque

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -9.0
Total: 165.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Real Madrid

Status Check

CZV

RMB

Nemanja Nedovic

Dzanan Musa

Joel Bolomboy

Usman Garuba

Filip Petrusev

Andres Feliz

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -8.5
Total: 165.0

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

