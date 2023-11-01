EuroLeague Primer: Round 6 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
FC Bayern Munich at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade
Status Check
BAY
CZV
Game Time: 19:30 CET
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -7.0
Total: 156.5
Olympiacos Piraeus at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Game Time: 19:45 CET
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -3.5
Total: 152.5
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Zalgiris Kaunas
Status Check
ASV
ZAL
Game Time: 20:00 CET
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -8.0
Total: 160.0
Real Madrid at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv
Per an official announcement from the EuroLeague, "Maccabi's Round 6 meeting with Real Madrid, which was originally scheduled for November 2, is suspended and will be played at a later date."
AS Monaco at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan
Status Check
ASM
EA7
None
Game Time: 21:30 CET
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -2.0
Total: 160.5
ALBA Berlin at Valencia Basket
Status Check
BER
VBC
Game Time: 21:30 CET
Spread: Valencia Basket -9.0
Total: 160.5
