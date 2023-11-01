Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 6 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
November 1, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

THE SLATE

FC Bayern Munich at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

BAY

CZV

Vladimir Lucic

Nemanja Nedovic

 

Nemanja Bjelica

 

Adam Hanga

 

Branko Lazic

Game Time: 19:30 CET
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -7.0
Total: 156.5

Olympiacos Piraeus at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

OLY

FBB

Luke Sikma

Yam Madar

Shaquielle McKissic

Raul Neto

Panagiotis Tsamis

Metecan Birsen

Game Time: 19:45 CET
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -3.5
Total: 152.5

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

ASV

ZAL

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Danielius Lavrinovicius

Game Time: 20:00 CET
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -8.0
Total: 160.0

Real Madrid at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Per an official announcement from the EuroLeague, "Maccabi's Round 6 meeting with Real Madrid, which was originally scheduled for November 2, is suspended and will be played at a later date."

AS Monaco at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

ASM

EA7

None

Billy Baron

Game Time: 21:30 CET
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -2.0
Total: 160.5

ALBA Berlin at Valencia Basket

Status Check

BER

VBC

Yanni Wetzell

Martin Hermannsson

Elias Rapieque

 

Marcus Eriksson

 

Game Time: 21:30 CET
Spread: Valencia Basket -9.0
Total: 160.5

