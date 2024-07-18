F1 DFS Picks and Best Bets: Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

Location: Mogyorod, Hungary

Course: Hungaroring

Course Length: 4.38km

Laps: 70

Hungarian Grand Prix Race Preview

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone gave Mercedes their second consecutive victory and Lewis Hamilton's remarkable ninth home win in Formula 1. The race was a three-way tussle between Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris with Hamilton holding off Verstappen for the win. Timing of tire changes as the skies opened and rain began to fall set the stage for who would end the day on top. Deciding to pit earlier for wet and again for dry tires gave Hamilton and Verstappen the edge over Norris, who also suffered a slow final stop. As the track dried, Verstappen's Red Bull machine came to life, but it was all too late as Hamilton held enough of a margin to win his final British Grand Prix with Mercedes before he moves to Ferrari next season. Up next is a visit to the tight turns of Hungary. Verstappen won the last two Hungarian races from second and 10th on the starting grid. This race is one that is typically decided by qualifying, but race strategy has produced some unexpected winners in the past, too.

Key Stats at Hungaroring

Races: 38

Winners from pole: 16

Winners from top-5 starters: 34

Winners from top-10 starters: 36

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 193.557 kph

Previous 10 Hungary Winners

2023 - Max Verstappen

2022 - Max Verstappen

2021 - Esteban Ocon

2020 - Lewis Hamilton

2019 - Lewis Hamilton

2018 - Lewis Hamilton

2017 - Sebastian Vettel

2016 - Lewis Hamilton

2015 - Sebastian Vettel

2014 - Daniel Ricciardo

Compared to other Formula 1 circuits, the Hungaroring is a tight and twisty course. The prevalence of slow corners dictate higher downforce settings and place a heightened emphasis on qualifying and track position. The tight turns make it difficult to pass even if the challenger has a significantly faster car. For this reason, strategy can also impact the race's outcome if a slower car can gain track position by taking advantage of any opportunities offered. Surprise winners have done just that, snatching unlikely victories with slower machinery. With track position presenting such a premium, this race can also be won or lost on pit strategy. Making a stop to get a driver out from behind slower traffic can sometimes be more effective than making a pass happen on the track, and teams that keep their drivers out too long in traffic can find their chances ruined.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS for the Hungarian Grand Prix (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Max Verstappen - $14,400

Lando Norris - $12,400

George Russell - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Lewis Hamilton - $9,800

Oscar Piastri - $9,400

Charles Leclerc - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $8,800

Sergio Perez - $7,400

Fernando Alonso - $6,000

Nico Hulkenberg - $5,400

DraftKings Constructor Values

McLaren - $11,300

Mercedes - $11,000

Red Bull Racing - $10,800

Ferrari - $9,600

Formula 1 DFS Picks for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Team Captain - Fernando Alonso - $9,000

Max Verstappen - $14,400

Sergio Perez - $7,400

Alex Albon - $4,200

Daniel Ricciardo - $3,600

Constructor - Red Bull Racing - $10,800

Aston Martin brought upgrades to Silverstone that have reportedly returned the car back to what its drivers need. Fernando Alonso had been in somewhat of a slump this season after having one of the fastest cars in the mid-pack battle the past season. Alonso's comments following his eighth-place finish at Silverstone should indicate to fantasy players that Hungary, a place Alonso has finished inside the points at every race since 2010, should be another opportunity for points. Given stable weather and slow-speed corners, Max Verstappen's Red Bull machine should have the advantage over its competition again. Verstappen has won the last two Hungarian Grands Prix, and he didn't start on pole in either of those victories. Those results indicate the advantage he should enjoy this weekend as he looks to reclaim his dominance. The same Red Bull advantage could also push Sergio Perez for a better result than expected. He has struggled this season and even since receiving a contract renewal with the team. His finishes must turn around to retain his seat, and the public's lowered expectations of him make his price a potential value play this week. The Red Bull cars should be capable of dominating at this track, and if Perez can have a smooth weekend, fantasy players can expect a reasonable return on his cost this week.

Williams has not been able to improve on the season they had a year ago. However, Alex Albon has started to show some improved finishes with the upgrades the team began to introduce at Canada. He scored his second points of the season at Silverstone, too. The improvement is starting to be visible in the results and Albon is on an upward trajectory. Another driver with recently improving results is Daniel Ricciardo. He scored points in two of the last four races and won at Hungary in a Red Bull in 2014.

When looking at results on tracks with predominantly slow corners, Max Verstappen and Red Bull have held the advantage. Charles Leclerc and Ferrari won at Monaco, the track most similar to Hungary, but Monaco really is unique in terms of allowing passing. While Hungary is tight and slow, passes can be made. Verstappen has proven this by winning from 10th on the grid in 2022. Given the right conditions, Red Bull should have the advantage this weekend. The weekend's weather forecast is clear and dry, too.

Formula 1 Betting Picks for the Hungarian Grand Prix (Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Race Winner - Max Verstappen -150, Lando Norris +350

Winning Constructor - Red Bull Racing -175, McLaren +250, Mercedes +400

Fastest Qualifier - Max Verstappen +135, Lando Norris +285, George Russell +400

Podium Finish - Charles Leclerc +350, Carlos Sainz Jr. +400

As competition for race wins intensifies, the odds get closer. Despite still in negative territory, Max Verstappen is a comparative bargain compared with earlier races this season. This week's value looks even more attractive when one considers that both of his prior victories in this race have not originated from pole position. The track and weather this week look favorable to Verstappen and Red Bull, and the narrow odds difference between him and Lando Norris make Verstappen the choice to win Hungary again. Similarly, Red Bull should be a confident choice over McLaren and Mercedes this week. While the battle among the top three teams has gotten closer, Red Bull still retains the advantage. A narrow odds spread indicates a wide-open selection, and therefore the confident bet would be Verstappen and Red Bull Racing.

Fastest Qualifier is a bit more difficult to project. Verstappen has only started on pole at the Hungaroring once in his career, and in that race he finished second. Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell captured pole for this race in each of the last two visits. Those drivers also took pole in the last two races leading up to Hungary. Therefore, the best value on the board for Fastest Qualifier may well be one of the Mercedes drivers. George Russell has the slight advantage in my mind given his competitiveness versus Hamilton this season to date.

Finally, there could be some value to find in podium finisher odds. The clear favorites don't offer attractive odds, but the Ferrari drivers are lurking. The squad took a step backward recently, but that slump is not likely to last long. The team knows the source of their trouble and will work quickly to correct it. For these reasons, along with the track position dominant course, either Ferrari driver to steal a podium spot appears to be a gamble worth taking.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.