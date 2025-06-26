Formula 1 MSC Cruises Austrian Grand Prix

Location: Spielberg, Austria

Course: Red Bull Ring

Course Length: 4.32 km

Laps: 71

Austrian Grand Prix Race Preview

Mercedes and George Russell sprung a surprise under ideal conditions for their package, winning at Canada and for the first time in 2025. The team was cautious not to raise expectations of their ability to keep winning, though. One of the most shocking incidents of the Canadian Grand Prix came from McLaren, though. While attempting to overtake teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris cut the gap too close, making contact with his teammate, and ending his race in a crash. Luckily, Piastri suffered no damage and was able to finish in fourth position, retaining the championship lead with a 22-point (and growing) advantage over Norris. This week, the series heads back to Europe for the MSC Cruises Austrian Grand Prix. Mercedes and Russell won this race last season and enter this week's race with the added boost of having taken the prize at Canada, too. It will be the 39th series race at the track and the 14th on the current configuration since 2104. Three different drivers have won there in the last three visits, but no one has won starting lower than fourth since 2001.

Key Stats at the Red Bull Ring

Races: 38

Winners from pole: 14

Winners from top-5 starters: 33

Winners from top-10 starters: 35

Fastest Race: 235.437 kph

Previous 10 Red Bull Ring Winners

2024 - George Russell

2023 - Max Verstappen

2022- Charles Leclerc

2021 II - Max Verstappen

2021 I - Max Verstappen

2020 II - Lewis Hamilton

2020 I - Valtteri Bottas

2019 - Max Verstappen

2018 - Max Verstappen

2017 - Valtteri Bottas

The current configuration of the Red Bull Ring debuted on the Formula 1 calendar in 2014. The track is a short one but packs a variety of turns, high-speed sections, and elevation changes into its compact size. Despite the short lap, there are three straights with DRS zones. The track's elevation changes add to the excitement, too. Cars climb upward from the start line through turns 1 and 2. From turn 2 onward, the track is mostly downhill through eight medium- to high-speed turns that are sure to challenge teams as they try to keep tires working at optimal temperatures. Austria's preferred pit strategy is usually a single-stop plan. However, that strategy doesn't leave much opportunity for teams to make up ground if they are behind the pace early. Austria's short lap and unique layout heavily favor drivers that start toward the front, which is evidenced by the fact that no winner has started lower than fourth since Formula 1 returned to racing at the track 11 years ago.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Austrian Grand Prix

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Oscar Piastri - $12,600

Max Verstappen - $11,600

George Russell - $11,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Lewis Hamilton - $9,000

Kimi Antonelli - $8,000

Alex Albon - $6,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Fernando Alonso - $5,600

Isack Hadjar - $5,200

Nico Hulkenberg - $4,600

DraftKings Constructor Values

McLaren - $15,000

Mercedes - $10,500

Red Bull Racing - $9,500

Formula 1 DFS Picks for the Austrian Grand Prix

Captain - Max Verstappen - $17,400

Isack Hadjar - $5,200

Nico Hulkenberg - $4,600

Esteban Ocon - $4,000

Franco Colapinto - $3,800

Constructor - McLaren - $15,000

Austria's Red Bull Ring is very different from Canada's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and this weekend's temperatures are expected to be warmer than Canada was. That means fantasy players shouldn't expect Mercedes and George Russell to be on top for the second week in a row. In fact, while McLaren are deserved favorites, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen should be in with a shout as well. The circuit is Red Bull's home track and Verstappen has been excellent at the circuit, racking up five victories from 12 starts. He might have won last year's race were it not for the infamous collision with Lando Norris, too. Verstappen stood on the podium here eight total times, and another quick qualifying lap for pole, and getting through turn 1 with the lead at the start, would put him in position for another 2025 victory. It won't be easy and he'll have to keep the big picture in focus, but this is a race Verstappen can win.

While Isack Hadjar's 16th-place finish at Canada was his worst result since Melbourne, the Racing Bulls driver has been turning heads. He scored points in five races so far and sits 10th in the driver's championship. His productivity has been good for fantasy players and this race at the Red Bull Ring might have a slight homefield advantage for him given the Red Bull connection. Hadjar's ability to score points at tracks like Suzuka and Catalunya make this week one where we would expect another top-10 finish from him. Similar things can be said about Nico Hulkenberg. The Sauber driver scored points three times this season including Melbourne and Catalunya. Those performances should compare favorably with what we expect this week in Austria. In eight Red Bull Ring starts, Hulkenberg finished in the top 10 three times, including a sixth-place finish in last year's race.

Deeper in the driver pool is Esteban Ocon. The Haas F1 Team driver sits ninth in the driver's championship having scored points in four races so far this season. He has consistently out-finished teammate Oliver Bearman and is a veteran at Austria with nine prior starts. Four of those times he finished inside the top 10. Lastly, Franco Colapinto may not yet have scored points this season, but there is reason to be optimistic some may come at Austria. While this will be his first time at the track in Formula 1, he set the fastest lap of the race and finished second in F2 at the track last season. He has also been on the podium here in F3. Colapinto knows this track well, which gives me more optimism about his chances at Austria.

Even though Oscar Piastri is making a strong case to be the preferred McLaren driver, he and teammate Lando Norris remain tightly matched. Instead of being forced to choose just one of the two drivers, I'd prefer to take them both with McLaren as the constructor. While Red Bull and Max Verstappen may have a chance to win this week, McLaren still have the better car. They have the upper hand heading into Austria and, barring any mistakes, they should put both drivers on the podium. That would be a great return on investment for any fantasy players who go with McLaren this week. Going with McLaren as constructor is a natural hedge given the choice of Verstappen as captain.

Formula 1 Betting Picks for the Austrian Grand Prix

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 4:30 PM ET Thursday

Race Winner – Oscar Piastri +175, Max Verstappen +350

Podium Finish - George Russell +110, Kimi Antonelli +450

Fastest Qualifier - Max Verstappen +275

The best values when picking a winner for the Austrian Grand Prix appear to be Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen. Piastri is the clear favorite, and Lando Norris's mistake at Canada makes him an even bigger favorite than just a few weeks ago. McLaren has the best car and Piastri has been putting it to good use. It isn't typical that a relatively clear favorite would be getting positive odds in Formula 1, too. Even more value can be found in likely rival Max Verstappen, though. This is a track the Red Bull car should have more of a chance at, and in the hands of Verstappen that means a potential pole position and race win. Add the fact that this is Red Bull's home track and Verstappen's odds seem especially enticing this week.

From a podium finish perspective, the obvious choices all sport negative odds. The first likely contender in positive territory is last year's winner, George Russell. While Austria should be a bigger challenge for the Mercedes than Canada was, the team has still been extremely consistent this season and both Russell and Antonelli has been finishing up the order and on the podium. If the opportunity presents itself, either of these drivers will grab a podium finish and seeing either of them do so would not come as a surprise this week.

One of the keys to Max Verstappen challenging for the win on Sunday will be to have a perfect qualifying effort Saturday. This track rewards drivers that start on the front row, and Verstappen knows he likely needs to have the race lead exiting turn 1 if he hopes to have a chance at the win. The foundation for that will be laid in qualifying Saturday. Fans should expect Verstappen to put on a show, and the odds for him claiming pole position appear to be some of the best on the board.

