Formula 1 Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix

Location: Francorchamps, Belgium

Course: Circuit de Spa Francorchamps

Course Length: 7.00 km

Laps: 44

Belgian Grand Prix Race Preview

McLaren's Lando Norris kept the team's 2025 success rolling last time out with a victory in his home race. Teammate Oscar Piastri started on the front row and looked to have the race in hand until an infringement under the safety car led to a penalty, which put Norris ahead. Norris now has two consecutive victories but remains behind Piastri in the championship standings. The series gets back to action this week with back-to-back races before the annual summer break. However, after a few weeks of quiet on track, the off-track news has been anything but. Red Bull Racing shook the paddock with the immediate dismissal of team boss Christian Horner following the British Grand Prix. His departure came after many months of rumors of unrest in the organization, but the timing was still somewhat surprising with two races remaining before the summer break. As it stands, Laurent Mekies of Racing Bulls has been promoted to fill Horner's vacancy, but the swirl of speculation about series champion Max Verstappen's future with the team has only intensified. This week's Belgian Grand Prix will be the first on-track action with Red Bull's shuffled leadership, and the impacts to their performance are sure to be under the microscope.

Key Stats at Circuit de Spa Francorchamps

Races: 61

Winners from pole: 21

Winners from top-5 starters: 50

Winners from top-10 starters: 58

Fastest Race: 241.345 kph

Previous 10 Spa Francorchamps Winners

2024 - Lewis Hamilton

2023 - Max Verstappen

2022 - Max Verstappen

2021 - Max Verstappen

2020 - Lewis Hamilton

2019 - Charles Leclerc

2018 - Sebastian Vettel

2017 - Lewis Hamilton

2016 - Nico Rosberg

2015 - Lewis Hamilton

Circuit Spa Francorchamps is one of the classic Formula 1 venues. The track was originally built in 1921 using public roads to create the long and daunting track. The version the series races on today was largely redeveloped in 1979, but continues to be the longest circuit on the calendar. Spa is a track loved by drivers and spectators alike with its challenging elevation, blind corners, and mixture of various speed corners. The track demands the best from car and driver alike, which is why a victory at Spa has always been a coveted one. Among the track's unique challenges is its climate. Races have often been impacted by rain or varying conditions throughout the race weekend, and adapting to the ever changing conditions adds to the level of difficulty. As usual, rain is in the forecast for this week's race, too. However, if dry, Pirelli is bringing a different mixture of tire compounds in an effort to create a bigger gap in performance characteristics between the choices. The non-consecutive compound choices could impact pit strategy for Sunday's race. This weekend is also a sprint weekend, which means teams must use their practice time wisely to get through their scheduled programs and determine the best setups for qualifying and racing.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Belgian Grand Prix

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Lando Norris - $13,400

Oscar Piastri - $13,000

George Russell - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Charles Leclerc - $9,600

Kimi Antonelli - $7,000

Pierre Gasly - $6,400

Fernando Alonso - $5,600

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Alex Albon - $5,200

Isack Hadjar - $4,400

Yuki Tsunoda - $3,800

Lance Stroll - $3,600

DraftKings Constructor Values

McLaren - $16,300

Ferrari - $9,800

Mercedes - $9,300

Formula 1 DFS Picks for the Belgian Grand Prix

Captain – Pierre Gasly - $9,600

George Russell - $10,000

Fernando Alonso - $5,600

Isack Hadjar - $4,400

Esteban Ocon - $4,000

Constructor- McLaren - $16,300

Given Spa's potential for unpredictable weather and strategy, fantasy players may want to consider a lineup that includes some gambles. The first of these in this week's picks is Pierre Gasly as captain. I believe Oscar Piastri will win this week's race, but the margin between him and teammate Lando Norris is still extremely tight. Instead of putting all of my eggs in Piastri's basket, I'd prefer to save some salary space by going with McLaren as Constructor to take advantage of both Piastri and Norris while stretching a bit at captain with Gasly. Spa is one of Gasly's favorite tracks and he has finished 12th or better there in six of seven series starts. He is often able to take advantage of unpredictable weather and back-of-the-field chaos to move forward, and Alpine has gained ground with their recent upgrades. This combination, coupled with the potential for difficult weather conditions through the weekend, put Gasly in position to exceed expectations.

My longshot pick for winner this week is George Russell. The Mercedes car has shown exceptional pace in cooler conditions, and rain this weekend could favor their entry. Russell crossed the finish line at Spa first last season but was subsequently disqualified after being found to be underweight. Bullet-proof strategy, cooler conditions, and changeable weather, not to mention Russell's desire to right last year's results, make him a strong contender. Spa is also a driver's track, and there are not many better driver's drivers than Fernando Alonso. He finished ninth or better in this race the last three seasons, and Aston Martin is bringing their last big upgrades of the season to this race. If those work, Alonso could be poised for another top finish at the track.

Further down the order, Isack Hadjar continues to impress in the Racing Bulls car. Like Aston Martin, the team is bringing their last major upgrades of the season to this week's race. Hadjar, sitting 11th in points, has now gone two races without adding to his tally, but upgrades in hand should give him a more level playing field than the past few weeks. We've already seen this season his potential to consistently score points, and those should be back within his reach at Belgium where he won in the F2 series. Hadjar's championship rival Esteban Ocon rounds out the selections for Belgium. The Haas driver finished ninth in this race last season with Alpine and has scored points in five races so far this season with Haas. He finished fifth in this race in 2020 and hasn't finished lower than ninth at the tr