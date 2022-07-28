Formula 1 DFS Picks and Hungarian Grand Prix Preview

Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix

Location: Mogyorod, Hungary

Course: Hungaroring

Course Length: 4.38km

Laps: 70

Hungarian Grand Prix Race Preview

Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix a week ago after an uncharacteristic error from Charles Leclerc saw the latter crash out just 17 laps into the race. The victory was Verstappen's seventh of the season and widens his lead in the championship to 63 points. After Leclerc's exit, the closest racing in France happened behind the leader. The Mercedes teammates scored a double-podium finish after George Russell outfoxed Sergio Perez as the final virtual safety car session of the race ended. It was the first time both Mercedes drivers stood on the podium in the same race this season, but the team still lacks the pace of Ferrari and Red Bull. This weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix will be the last opportunity for teams to make something happen before the series heads into its summer break. It will be important to carry as much momentum into this summer period as possible, since all operations must be shut down for 14 consecutive days. The next chance to make gains won't come until Belgium almost a month from now, and those falling behind do not want to spend their vacations trying to regroup.

Key Stats at Hungaroring

Races: 36

Winners from pole: 16

Winners from top-5 starters: 33

Winners from top-10 starters: 34

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 193.557 kph

Previous 10 Hungary Winners

2021 - Esteban Ocon

2020 - Lewis Hamilton

2019 - Lewis Hamilton

2018 - Lewis Hamilton

2017 - Sebastian Vettel

2016 - Lewis Hamilton

2015 - Sebastian Vettel

2014 - Daniel Ricciardo

2013 - Lewis Hamilton

2012 - Lewis Hamilton

The Hungaroring is a tight and twisting circuit often compared to Monaco without the buildings. It is a high-downforce track where overtaking is extremely difficult. Jenson Button's 2006 win at the track from the 14th starting position is the deepest any driver has started to then stand on the top step of the podium. The track first hosted Formula 1 in 1986 and this week's event will be the 37th race for the series there. The race is usually held in the summer, which means the temperatures can get quite hot. The demanding nature of the circuit coupled with the weather can make it very tough on drivers who need to maintain maximum concentration throughout the 70-lap race distance. The race can also be won or lost on pit strategy. Making a stop to get a driver out from behind slower traffic can sometimes be more effective than making a pass happen on the track, and teams that keep their drivers out too long in traffic can find their chances ruined.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS for the Hungarian Grand Prix (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Max Verstappen - $12,000

Charles Leclerc - $11,400

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $10,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Sergio Perez - $9,200

George Russell - $8,400

Lando Norris - $7,400

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Valtteri Bottas - $6,600

Esteban Ocon - $5,800

Sebastian Vettel - $4,800

DraftKings Constructor Values

Ferrari - $11,700

Mercedes - $9,600

McLaren - $5,500

Formula 1 DFS Picks for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Team Captain - George Russell - $12,600

Max Verstappen - $12,000

Valtteri Bottas - $6,600

Sebastian Vettel - $4,800

Kevin Magnussen - $4,200

Constructor - Mercedes - $9,600

Driver prices for the Hungarian Grand Prix almost force players to choose between Ferrari and Red Bull this week. As my team captain I'll choose George Russell, though. He has been in excellent form this season, finishing fifth or better in every race but one so far. He returned to the podium last week in France, and Mercedes is closing the gap to Ferrari and Red Bull. Max Verstappen continues to be the top choice most weeks. He has a commanding lead in the championship that is currently being decided by which driver or team makes the fewest mistakes. He has never won in Hungary but did finish second in two of the last three races there. Valtteri Bottas started the season as a consistent top-seven finisher. The past few races have been more of a struggle with a retirement and other problems, but Alfa Romeo remains one of the more competitive midfield teams. Bottas also has a pair of third-place Hungary finishes from his time with Mercedes. The world now knows that this will be Sebastian Vettel's final season in Formula 1 after he announced his retirement earlier this week. The former champion will be working hard to go out on a high note. He could have podium potential after he finished second on track last year before being disqualified from the results. He knows how to use this track to his advantage and should finish higher up the order than normal this week. Similarly, Kevin Magnussen's experience would be valuable for fantasy rosters this week. His best finish at the track was seventh in 2018 with Haas, and he finished 10th in last year's race. The double-podium finish last week in France makes Mercedes a nice choice for Constructor this week. Mercedes is one of the best at pit strategy, and this could be the week that skill puts them even higher on the finishing order.

Formula 1 Betting Picks for the Hungarian Grand Prix (Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Race Winner - Carlos Sainz Jr. +600

Winning Constructor - Red Bull Racing +125

Winning Margin - Under Five Seconds +175

Fastest Lap - Carlos Sainz Jr. +650

Safety Car - No +165

Recent races have shown Carlos Sainz Jr. taking steps to move closer to the championship battle. He currently sits fourth in points, with just a 26-point gap to teammate Leclerc. He won in Great Britain and could play the disruptor role again this week at Hungary. With odds paying more than twice what they offer for Verstappen and Leclerc, Sainz could be an excellent option Sunday. The win will likely be a battle between Ferrari and Red Bull, and so far this season the advantage has been going Red Bull's direction. They get the nod for winning constructor this week. In term of winning margin, Hungary often produces closer finishes than other tracks. The difficulty of passing there keeps cars bunched together longer than other tracks on the schedule, meaning a winning margin of less than five seconds this week would be a confident choice. Selecting Sainz for fastest lap means buying into all the same reasons we would choose him as Sunday's winner. His odds offer the best payoff, and he can get the job done. Trends through the season so far have favored safety car appearances, too. However, if all cars can get through turn 1 without a crash, this track tends to produce caution-free races.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.