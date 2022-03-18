RotoWire Partners
Polarizing Players: Russell Wilson

Polarizing Players: Russell Wilson

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
March 18, 2022

This article is part of our Polarizing Players series.

Russell Wilson is no longer playing for the Seahawks. Wilson's now the quarterback for the Broncos, which might boost him up many personal draft boards. Is that a good idea? We'll break down his new situation to assess his fantasy value.

Upside

Wilson has had stretches of greatness the last two years. In 2020, when Seattle "Let Russ Cook" during the first nine games of the season, he had a 28:8 TD:INT while averaging 282 passing yards and rushing for 255 yards. He also started the 2021 season with a 7:0 TD:INT while averaging 298 yards in the first three games. Although Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are not as explosive as DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the Denver duo might be more versatile. Wilson also has an offensive line that looks better than the one he left, so he may have more time to let downfield plays develop. Finally, if coach Nathaniel Hackett makes Wilson the centerpiece of the offense, Wilson could surpass 550 pass attempts for the second time in his career, allowing him to post big fantasy numbers.

Downside

It's possible that Wilson is declining. Although he had a finger injury last year, he failed to throw for more than 260 yards in his last 11 games. And in six of those games, he threw for less than 210 yards. Also, in 2020, he threw for one or fewer TD in five of his last nine games, and he was held to fewer than 207 yards

Russell Wilson is no longer playing for the Seahawks. Wilson's now the quarterback for the Broncos, which might boost him up many personal draft boards. Is that a good idea? We'll break down his new situation to assess his fantasy value.

Upside

Wilson has had stretches of greatness the last two years. In 2020, when Seattle "Let Russ Cook" during the first nine games of the season, he had a 28:8 TD:INT while averaging 282 passing yards and rushing for 255 yards. He also started the 2021 season with a 7:0 TD:INT while averaging 298 yards in the first three games. Although Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are not as explosive as DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the Denver duo might be more versatile. Wilson also has an offensive line that looks better than the one he left, so he may have more time to let downfield plays develop. Finally, if coach Nathaniel Hackett makes Wilson the centerpiece of the offense, Wilson could surpass 550 pass attempts for the second time in his career, allowing him to post big fantasy numbers.

Downside

It's possible that Wilson is declining. Although he had a finger injury last year, he failed to throw for more than 260 yards in his last 11 games. And in six of those games, he threw for less than 210 yards. Also, in 2020, he threw for one or fewer TD in five of his last nine games, and he was held to fewer than 207 yards in five of his last eight games. During both of those rough stretches, he faced many teams that played their safeties deep, which limited the explosive plays that have made him special. The two-high safety look is the defensive style that many teams are now using, and if he can't solve it, his fantasy value will crater.  If he struggles, the coaching staff may limit Wilson's pass attempts and opt for a balanced offense, which lowers his opportunities further.

The Verdict

Wilson will have the occasional big game, but there likely will be many mediocre performances like those we've seen over the last year and a half. With a scoring floor that's much lower than it was earlier in his career, he'll likely end the season outside the top-12 QBs. His best value likely will be a fantasy backup in single-QB leagues.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry covers football for RotoWire. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
NFL Free Agency: Davante Adams Effect
NFL Free Agency: Davante Adams Effect
Dynasty Watch: Post-Combine Rookie Mock Draft
Dynasty Watch: Post-Combine Rookie Mock Draft
NFL Free Agency: Wednesday Recap
NFL Free Agency: Wednesday Recap
NFL Free Agency: Tuesday Recap
NFL Free Agency: Tuesday Recap