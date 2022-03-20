RotoWire Partners
Dynasty Watch: Busts - Avoid These Players (Video)

Written by 
Alan Seslowsky 
March 20, 2022

This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

Top five players to avoid in dynasty startup drafts and the fantasy football trade market. Alan Seslowsky and Bestball Writer, Chris Felicetta identify the landmines in your 2022 dynasty drafts. Chris is a volume bestball player, who enters over 600 contests a year. He is a master of strategy and roster construction.

Prefer to listen instead of watch? This episode is available in the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast feed. New dynasty fantasy football episodes post every Monday from January to July. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
