ADP Analysis: Fallout From a Wild March

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

With the first and second waves of free agency in the books, it's time to look at how some of the big moves impacted ADP in early drafting fantasy leagues. For this purpose, we'll use data from MFL10s 12-team best balls, with our first sample covering Feb. 20 - March 6, while the second dataset comes from March 24 to April 7.

Those dates were chosen because March 5-23 was the busiest stretch of NFL news, starting with the Calvin Ridley suspension and ending with the Tyreek Hill trade. Things have been awfully quiet since the 23rd, but we should mention three fantasy-relevant moves that have happened since then (and thus won't be fully accounted for in recent ADP numbers. Those moves: A) WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling signs with KC (Mar. 24), B) RB Ronald Jones signs with KC (Mar. 26), and C) WR DeVante Parker is traded to New England (Apr. 2).

Ignoring those three moves, let's check out some of the key ADP moves from the past few weeks, along with a list of my favorite values at each position based on recent draft results:

Quarterback

Mitchell Trubisky 📈

QB32 (226.0) ➡️ QB28 (197.9)

Rumors and pre-draft visits connect the Steelers to nearly every well-known rookie QB, but that likely would've been the case for any team that signed Trubisky as its probable/possible starter. Pittsburgh is a better-than-average landing spot, featuring a good coaching staff, strong defense and talented group of pass catchers.

Aaron Rodgers 📉

QB8 (ADP 76.9) ➡️ QB11 (91.1)

This seems fair given that Rodgers lost Davante Adams and MVS, but you have to figure the Packers will add receiving talent in the coming weeks/months. It's annoying that they won't go all-in for what could be Rodgers' final few years, but the team isn't foolish - Rodgers will get some weapons soon enough; just not of Adams' caliber. Replacing MVS is far, far easier.

Meanwhile, QB Derek Carr went from QB18 (122.0) to QB17 (116.1), which doesn't sound like much until we account for Brady re-entering the picture. Still, reaction to the Adams trade so far shows drafters punishing Aaron Rodgers more than they're rewarding Carr.

QB Best Values

Kyler Murray - QB7 (74.8)

Derek Carr - QB17 (116.1)

Mac Jones - QB22 (148.3)

Running Backs

Leonard Fournette 📈

RB23 (55.0) ➡️ RB16 (31.1)

Anyone who has Fournette in a dynasty league should be thrilled with the events of this offseason. He likely showed enough last year to land a starting job elsewhere, but outside of Tampa he might've been part of a committee. In Tampa, he should reprise last year's workload, more or less, barring injury or an early draft pick at RB. Tom Brady's return helps Fournette a ton, and RoJo's departure can't hurt.

Myles Gaskin 📉

RB48 (149.0) ➡️ RB60 (194.5)

Early results suggested that most drafters expected Gaskin to be replaced, and the Niners did in fact end up signing Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. It's mostly the former whose presence has cratered Gaskin's value, with Edmonds' history of handling passing downs possibly leaving Gaskin without a meaningful role. They're fairly similar backs, and neither is a bad value (Edmonds - RB38) after the Dolphins added Tyreek Hill and LT Terron Armstead. Even if Tua is just okay, the team's running game should be improved from last year.

RB Best Values

Alvin Kamara - RB11 (19.4)

Michael Carter - RB25 (54.8)

Devin Singletary - RB31 (81.1)

Miles Sanders - RB35 (90.4)

James Robinson - RB43 (129.2)

Wide Receivers

Jerry Jeudy & Courtland Sutton 📈

Jeudy: WR34 (79.5) ➡️ WR26 (61.5)

Sutton: WR43 (98.8) ➡️ WR33 (72.1)

Early results show Sutton moving up a little more thn Jeudy on the heels of the Russell Wilson trade, though I'd argue the gap between them remains too large. Jeudy was the better prospect coming out of college, but he's yet to play at the level Sutton reached in 2019. And while Jeudy missed games last year, Sutton missed much of the offseason rehabbing an ACL tear.

Hunter Renfrow 📉

WR23 (53.8) ➡️ WR29 (64.2)

If Renfrow plays as well as he did last year, he'll still reach 100 targets, but the addition of Davante Adams definitely takes a chunk out of the slot machine's ceiling. It would've been awesome for Renfrow('s dynasty managers) if the Raiders had come away from the offseason with a lower-volume deep threat (say, Marquez Valdes-Scantling) instead of Adams. Alas...

WR Best Values

Mike Evans - WR14 (32.6)

Terry McLaurin - WR18 (46.6)

Michael Pittman - WR23 (54.3)

DeVonta Smith - WR31 (70.2)

Allen Robinson - WR35 (74.1)

Gabriel Davis - WR37 (80.0)

Drake London - WR46 (109.8)

Jarvis Landry - WR52 (135.5)

Allen Lazard - WR62 (156.5)

Tight Ends

Albert Okwuegbunam 📈

TE23 (184.9) ➡️ TE15 (136.7)

This is a fair price in best ball, where you worry about taking zeros at TE and might avoid someone unproven who is at risk of landing in a committee. On the other hand, I'd take Okwuegbunam earlier than this in a relatively shallow league where I'm picking him as a TE2. His combination of physical gifts and offseason QB upgrade creates a 1,000-yard ceiling, something we can't say for guys like Hunter Henry and Cole Kmet in the same range. Talk about striking gold... Wilson in, Fant out.

TE Best Values

Darren Waller - TE5 (50.7)

Tyler Higbee - TE20 (155.5)

Brevin Jordan - TE29 (223.1)

Other ADP Notes