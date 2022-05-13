RotoWire Partners
Rookies That Will Ruin Your Fantasy Team (Video)

Alan Seslowsky 
May 13, 2022

This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

Alan Seslowsky and special guest Nate Liss of The Sonic Truth Dynasty Podcast discuss which rookies you should avoid in dynasty, the best way to rebuild your team, who is this year's KhalilHerbert and more! Nate is the co-creator of the breakout finder app, which is considered the gold standard for predicting rookie breakouts in the NFL.

💡 Viewing Tip: Click the bottom right corner of the video to watch it on RotoWire's Youtube channel. You can fast forward as needed. 

Prefer to listen to the audio-only version (Podcast?)

🎙 https://bit.ly/3Pnqv0k (or on your favorite podcast player)

Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
