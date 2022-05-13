Rookies That Will Ruin Your Fantasy Team (Video)

This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

Alan Seslowsky and special guest Nate Liss of The Sonic Truth Dynasty Podcast discuss which rookies you should avoid in dynasty, the best way to rebuild your team, who is this year's KhalilHerbert and more! Nate is the co-creator of the breakout finder app, which is considered the gold standard for predicting rookie breakouts in the NFL.

💡 Viewing Tip: Click the bottom right corner of the video to watch it on RotoWire's Youtube channel. You can fast forward as needed.

Prefer to listen to the audio-only version (Podcast?)

🎙 https://bit.ly/3Pnqv0k (or on your favorite podcast player)