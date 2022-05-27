5 Tips To Win Trades (Video)

This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

Tips to win fantasy football trades. No matter if it is redraft dynasty or any fantasy sport. Alan Seslowsky (RotoWire) and Byron Lambert of RosterWatch reveal their five sneaky tips for getting what you want in trades.

💡Watching Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right of the video. You will be able to watch on the RW Youtube channel, where you can fast forward and skip as needed

🎙Prefer to listen to the audio podcast version? This episode is in the RotoWire Fantasy Football podcast feed.