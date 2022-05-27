RotoWire Partners
5 Tips To Win Trades (Video)

5 Tips To Win Trades (Video)

Written by 
Alan Seslowsky 
May 27, 2022

This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

 Tips to win fantasy football trades. No matter if it is redraft dynasty or any fantasy sport. Alan Seslowsky (RotoWire) and Byron Lambert of RosterWatch reveal their five sneaky tips for getting what you want in trades. 

💡Watching Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right of the video. You will be able to watch on the RW Youtube channel, where you can fast forward and skip as needed

🎙Prefer to listen to the audio podcast version? This episode is in the RotoWire Fantasy Football podcast feed. 

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
Dynasty Watch: Dynasty Football Trade Chart
Dynasty Watch: Dynasty Football Trade Chart
Taxi Squad Stashes: Dynasty Rookies (Video)
Taxi Squad Stashes: Dynasty Rookies (Video)
Polarizing Players: Dalton Schultz
Polarizing Players: Dalton Schultz
NFL: Rookies That Will Ruin Your Fantasy Team (Video)
NFL: Rookies That Will Ruin Your Fantasy Team (Video)
NFL Schedule Release: NFL Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1
NFL Schedule Release: NFL Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1
NFL Schedule Release: Best Matchups, Most Anticipated Games of 2022
NFL Schedule Release: Best Matchups, Most Anticipated Games of 2022