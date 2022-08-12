RotoWire Partners
#1 Way To Win Superflex Fantasy Football Drafts (Video)

#1 Way To Win Superflex Fantasy Football Drafts (Video)

Written by 
Alan Seslowsky 
August 12, 2022

This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

See how the expert fantasy football analysts drafted in the Draft Sharks Invitational Superflex TE Premium draft. The top prize is $5,000. Jared Smola of Draft Sharks and Alan Seslowsky of RotoWire do an in-depth breakdown of all the key picks, draft strategy, sleepers busts, and values. 

🚨View the FULL draft board 

💡Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right corner of the video. You will be able to view the video on the Rotowire Youtube Channel. There you can skip/fast forward as desired.

🎙Prefer to listen to the audio-only podcast version?

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
ADP Battles: Adams vs. Diggs vs. Lamb
ADP Battles: Adams vs. Diggs vs. Lamb
DraftKings NFL: Friday Preseason DFS Preview
DraftKings NFL: Friday Preseason DFS Preview
Thursday Preseason Recap: Giants-Patriots & Titans-Ravens
Thursday Preseason Recap: Giants-Patriots & Titans-Ravens
2022 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150 | RotoWire
2022 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150 | RotoWire
NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 11
NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 11
Preseason NFL Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Preseason NFL Barometer: Risers & Fallers