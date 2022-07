This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

Jeff Erickson's Top 150 PPR Rankings for 2022. In this video Jeff and alan Seslowsky highlight four players from #91-100. Tony Pollard, Christian Kirk, Zach Ertz, and Robert Woods.

💡Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right of the video to watch on the RotoWire Youtube Channel. You will be able to chapter skip as desired