Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

Fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will be sure to highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

2023 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of May 31, 2023. This is the first run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

Justin Jefferson, MIN, WR Ja'Marr Chase, CIN, WR Christian McCaffrey, SF, RB Tyreek Hill, MIA, WR Austin Ekeler, LAC, RB Stefon Diggs, BUF, WR A.J. Brown, PHI, WR Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR Travis Kelce, KC, TE Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB Bijan Robinson, ATL, RB CeeDee Lamb, DAL, WR Saquon Barkley, NYG, RB Garrett Wilson, NYJ, WR Chris Olave, NO, WR Travis Etienne, JAX, RB Tee Higgins, CIN, WR Josh Allen, BUF, QB Nick Chubb, CLE, RB Derrick Henry, TEN, RB Josh Jacobs, LV, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, NE, RB Amari Cooper, CLE, WR DK Metcalf, SEA, WR Jaylen Waddle, MIA, WR Davante Adams, LV, WR Jalen Hurts, PHI, QB Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET, WR DeVonta Smith, PHI, WR Najee Harris, PIT, RB Michael Pittman, IND, WR Jerry Jeudy, DEN, WR Keenan Allen, LAC, WR Deebo Samuel, SF, WR Chris Godwin, TB, WR Jahmyr Gibbs, DET, RB J.K. Dobbins, BAL, RB Kenneth Walker, SEA, RB Breece Hall, NYJ, RB Mark Andrews, BAL, TE Terry McLaurin, WAS, WR Calvin Ridley, JAX, WR Mike Evans, TB, WR Marquise Brown, ARI, WR Tony Pollard, DAL, RB Cam Akers, LAR, RB James Conner, ARI, RB Joe Burrow, CIN, QB Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB George Kittle, SF, TE Drake London, ATL, WR DJ Moore, CHI, WR Brandon Aiyuk, SF, WR Aaron Jones, GB, RB Dalvin Cook, MIN, WR Dameon Pierce, HOU, RB Joe Mixon, CIN, RB Javonte Williams, DEN, RB Justin Fields, CHI, QB T.J. Hockenson, MIN, TE Kyle Pitts, ATL, TE DeAndre Hopkins, FA, WR Tyler Lockett, SEA, WR Christian Watson, GB, WR Justin Herbert, LAC, QB Treylon Burks, TEN, WR Miles Sanders, CAR, RB D'Andre Swift, PHI, RB Isiah Pacheco, KC, RB Christian Kirk, JAX, WR Michael Williams, LAC, WR Juju Smith-Schuster, NE, WR Jordan Addison, MIN, WR Rachaad White, TB, RB James Cook, BUF, RB AJ Dillon, GB, RB Diontae Johnson, PIT, WR Antonio Gibson, WAS, RB Brandin Cooks, DAL, WR Jahan Dotson, WAS, WR Evan Engram, JAX, TE Kadarius Toney, KC, WR Trevor Lawrence, JAX, QB Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE Darren Waller, NYG, TE Deshaun Watson, CLE, QB Michael Thomas, NO, WR George Pickens, PIT, WR Rashaad Penny, PHI, RB Devon Achane, MIA, RB Alvin Kamara, NO, RB Khalil Herbert, CHI, RB Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA, WR Aaron Rodgers, NYJ, QB Dak Prescott, DAL, QB Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN, TE David Njoku, CLE, TE Samaje Perine, DEN, RB David Montgomery, DET, RB Zach Charbonnet, SEA, RB Jamaal Williams, NO, RB Courtland Sutton, DEN, WR Gabe Davis, BUF, WR Jakobi Meyers, LV, WR Rashod Bateman, BAL, WR Rashee Rice, KC, WR Cole Kmet, CHI, TE Kirk Cousins, MIN, QB Daniel Jones, NYG, QB Pat Freiermuth, PIT, TE Quentin Johnson, LAC, WR Adam Thielen, CAR, WR Rondale Moore, ARI, WR Brian Robinson, WAS, RB Damien Harris, BUF, RB Elijah Mitchell, SF, RB Tyler Boyd, CIN, WR Zay Flowers, BAL, WR Zay Jones, JAX, WR Michael Mayer, LV, TE Dalton Kincaid, BUF, TE Sam LaPorta, DET, TE Tua Tagovailoa, MIA, QB Jared Goff, DET, QB Allen Lazard, NYJ, WR Romeo Doubs, GB, WR Alexander Mattison, MIN, RB Tyler Allgeier, ATL, RB Raheem Mostert, MIA, RB Darnell Mooney, CHI, WR Russell Wilson, DEN, QB K.J. Osborn, MIN, WR D'Onta Foreman, CHI, RB Jerick McKinnon, KC, RB Ezekiel Elliott, FA, RB Tank Bigsby, JAX, RB Chase Brown, CIN, RB Devin Singletary, HOU, RB Elijah Moore, CLE, WR Terrace Marshall, CAR, WR Skyy Moore, KC, WR Irv Smith, CIN, TE Dalton Schultz, HOU, TE Gerald Everett, LAC, TE Jeff Wilson, MIA, RB Odell Beckham Jr., NYG, WR Kareem Hunt, FA, RB Leonard Fournette, FA, RB Jerome Ford, CLE, RB

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

More RotoWire Fantasy Football Prep

RotoWire will get you ready for your fantasy leagues. Be sure to stay up to date with the latest rankings, content, fantasy football tools, and more. Below is a list of other ways to stay prepared in addition to just rankings.

Use PPR Fantasy Football Rankings For More Than Fantasy

One of the coolest aspects of fantasy football rankings is that you can use early rankings to get great prices on NFL futures, which are exploitable as player props will change throughout the summer leading up to Week 1. To bet on these props, you first need to have an account at one of the best sportsbooks.

To get started, you will need to sign up and deposit by using PayPal or another banking option, and then you will be able to redeem a sportsbook welcome offer which gives you bonus funds to use. Various betting apps offer different promotions, but you will be able to wager after claiming these sports betting promos right away.

Once you have an account, many of the best NFL betting sites offer all sorts of props and other markets to wager on, which you can use these rankings for.

Our favorite is Caesars Sportsbook, but you can also use the BetMGM bonus code to get bonus bets to start your NFL betting right away. Below is a look at each of these operators you can use to wager on the NFL.

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Draft Strategy series.