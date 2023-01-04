This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

After losing two of their past three games, it has been a tough end to the regular season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, they have clinched the playoffs heading into the final week season, meaning they can shift their focus to the postseason. With the possible return of Lamar Jackson, anything is possible for the Ravens still, making the Ravens' odds to win the AFC Championship are a trendy bet amongst some NFL bettors.

Below, we will discuss the Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship odds, as well as if we think they are capable of doing so.

Ravens' Odds To Win The AFC Championship Sit At +1500

The Baltimore Ravens' odds to win the AFC Championship view them as longshots, with +1500 odds. This means a $100 bet on the Ravens to make the Super Bowl would return $1,500.

These odds put the Ravens behind the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC. However, when matched up head-to-head with any of these teams, Baltimore wouldn't be viewed as a major underdog in any matchup, as long as they have Lamar Jackson.

Can The Ravens Win The AFC Championship?

Above, we discussed the Baltimore Ravens' odds to win the AFC Championship. We also gave you the best NFL betting offer currently available to you to claim before placing your NFL picks. Now, we should answer the big question remaining: can the Ravens win the AFC Championship?

It looks like Lamar Jackson is in line to miss his fifth straight game, and it's clear this team has no shot in the playoffs without their starting quarterback. However, it does seem reasonable to believe he can return for Wild Card Weekend. If this is the case, the Ravens do have a shot to go on a postseason run.

It has always been important in January to run the ball effectively, stop the run, and force turnovers. We know the Ravens run exceptionally well, and they have the defensive playmakers to shut opponents down. Because of this, the Ravens will be a difficult matchup for any team, making them an interesting bet to win the AFC Championship, as long as Lamar Jackson plays.