Bengals Super Bowl Odds Update And Quick Look At Wild Card Weekend

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Week 18 coming off of an unprecedented week to forget. A battle-tested team led by Joe Burrow, the Bengals did their best to do just that.

Although the AFC North was clinched, Week 18's Bengals vs. Ravens matchup had meaning. If the Ravens won the game, there would be a coin toss to decide where the Cincinnati vs. Baltimore matchup would be played.

That scenario didn't come to fruition. The Bengals handled their business at home with a convincing 27-16 victory over their AFC North rivals in a game that was not as close as the final score suggested.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds +750

The Bengals' Super Bowl odds have stayed the same in the past week. Despite clinching the AFC North and at least one home-field playoff game, Bengals Super Bowl odds remain at +750 at BetMGM. They have the fifth-best odds of winning the big game.

There is a slight value on these odds. Considering that the 49ers are slated with the fourth-best Super Bowl odds at +550, Cincinnati's odds are 200 points longer. There is a case to be made that the Bengals are the better team, at least where it counts, which is at the quarterback position.

Where Can I Bet on Bengals Super Bowl Odds Today?

Bengals Wild Card Weekend Outlook

The Bengals will host the Ravens in the Sunday Night Football window of Wild Card Weekend. This will be the second time in as many weeks that these two AFC North rivals will square off. This time, the game is a win-or-go-home scenario.

If the Ravens will have a chance in this game, Lamar Jackson must return to the field. Jackson has been sidelined with a knee injury suffered early in Week 13. Sans Jackson, the Ravens are 2-3, entering Wild Card Weekend coming off two straight losses.

When it comes to the Bengals, they enter Wild Card Sunday as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, riding eight consecutive wins. They are also 3-1 against the Ravens in their past four meetings, losing to the Ravens when they faced off for the first time in 2022 back in October.

Anything can happen when two division rivals match up, but this should be a game where the Bengals win, especially if Jackson misses his sixth straight game.