Regardless of whether you're a limited drafter in best ball or one who drafts for volume, you'll want your NFL best ball strategy to make a regular practice of questioning the ADP so that you can generally avoid overpayments like these.

Five RB Fades

Kaleb Johnson , PIT (68.7 Underdog)

Draft capital can tilt a competition to the benefit of the player with greater capital, but as a selection in the second half of the third round Johnson is far from a memorable prospect. What Johnson has going for him is that he is built to withstand mammoth volume at 6-foot-1, 224 pounds, and that for a player who can withstand such massive volume Johnson can make interesting plays in the open field when he gets room to work with.

The problem in the meantime is that those two traits do nothing to address Johnson's immediate ability in the two areas most crucial for running back fantasy value: (1) passing-down snaps and (2) goal-line snaps.

Johnson is big, but he is not functionally powerful unless he builds up speed first, and that requires open space. Johnson has a high center of gravity by running back standards, and this makes him a poor projection for short yardage, especially relative to the 5-foot-8 Warren. Warren is listed at 215 pounds, making his anchor much lower and heavier than Johnson's and making Warren the better short-yardage player.

Meanwhile, Johnson basically didn't play passing downs in three years at Iowa, leading NFL.com's Lance Zierlein to declare Johnson is "unlikely to be trusted with third-down protection duties."

For Johnson to pay off at his ADP he would need to claim almost the entire previous workload of Najee Harris – 296 touches from scrimmage in 2024 – but especially in Year 1 it's unfair to expect Johnson to match Harris, who was trusted in blitz pickup and possesses more anchor than Johnson. If so many as 50 of those Harris touches go to Warren then it's a problem for Johnson's margins.

Aaron Jones , MIN (83.5 Underdog)

This one is a bummer since Jones was a great player for such a long time, but he'll be 31 in December and already showed decline in 2024. There would be reason to fade Jones at this ADP even if the Vikings hadn't acquired Jordan Mason.

Jones simply was not very good in 2024. Despite reaching 17 or more carries eight times in 2024, Jones ran for over 100 yards just twice with a high of just 106 yards. The Aaron Jones of yore would have had much more to show for such usage volume. If a running back has as many fumbles (five) as rushing touchdowns then the program has been a failure.

That's why the Vikings acquired Mason. Jones even at his peak lacked for anchor power and general ability to withstand collision, and those problem won't improve with age 30. Mason is built more like a tank and therefore can withstand and dish out a lot more punishment than Jones.

If this is an even split then Jones' current price is simply too high, and coach Kevin O'Connell already stated that he envisions this as a 1A/1B backfield. It isn't a good NFL best ball strategy to prioritize split-backfield running backs in the first seven rounds, especially if they aren't going to get short-yardage touchdown opportunities.

Brian Robinson , WAS (86.3 Underdog)

Robinson will likely start for Washington again in 2025 and as long as that's the case he can't be that bad as a fantasy pick. You could probably do worse in this range of the ADP. You could also do better, though, and Robinson isn't without his risks.

More certainly yet, though, Robinson clearly is without any hint of upside due to his sluggish activity from scrimmage. Robinson is a plodder and needs either volume or touchdowns to offset his inability to run way from defenders.

The presence of Austin Ekeler is a major roadblock to Robinson's volume as a receiver where, to be fair to Robinson, he's clearly more effective from scrimmage than he is as a runner. Robinson is clearly below-average as a pure runner by starter standards, but as a receiver his 80 career targets yielded an excellent 7.3 yards per target on an 81.3-percent catch rate.

Given that, Robinson could have real upside if Ekeler were to miss time and if a guy like Jeremy McNichols doesn't take the vacated usage. In the meantime, though, Robinson had only 25 targets in 2024, and McNichols is a former receiver who absolutely would be a candidate to directly replace Ekeler, at Robinson's pass-catching expense.

Guys like Rhamondre Stevenson (122.8) and Javonte Williams (129.6) have similar or better pr