Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 11

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens Best Bets for NFL Week 11

Sports betting is coming to Maryland this week and residents in the Old Line State can take advantage of a great offer from BetMGM using the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code, which is offering a $200 registration bonus.

The Panthers (3-7) pay a visit to the Ravens (6-3) at M&T Bank Stadium for an interconference Week 11 clash on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams arrive well-rested – Carolina opened the Week 10 slate with a Thursday night win over the Falcons, while Baltimore was off after handing the Saints a 27-13 loss on Monday night in Week 9.

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens for Week 11

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline: Panthers +525 (BetMGM Sportsbook)/ Ravens -660 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Panthers +13 (DraftKings Sportsbook)/ Ravens -13 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 41.5 points (PointsBet Sportsbook)/ Under 41.5 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Panthers opened as 12.5-point favorites when the line was first released in the middle of last week, and the number toggled between that figure and 11.5 early in the week. A bump all the way up to 13 points eventually followed, and although it bumped back down to 12 momentarily, it's back up to 13 as of Saturday morning.

The total has had much more of a downward trajectory. The number opened at 44 points and began to trend downward after Carolina's Week 10 win, and it sank all the way to 41 late in the week despite the announcement Baker Mayfield would serve as the starting quarterback for the Panthers.

The fact Lamar Jackson missed Friday's practice with an illness and both Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee) and Mark Andrews (shoulder) also carry questionable tags for Baltimore could certainly be driving some of the downward movement.

Maryland residents can sign up at DraftKings with the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code and receive $200 in free bets on launch day.

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens Betting Picks This Week

The Panthers have shown some life under interim head coach Steve Wilks, who's stuck with PJ Walker as his quarterback with some success. However, it will be Mayfield under center in Week 11, as Walker's high-ankle sprain will keep him out. While Mayfield's experience seemingly makes him at least a slight upgrade over Walker, it also serves up a highly familiar commodity to the talented Ravens defense.

John Harbaugh and his staff naturally know how to gameplan against Mayfield well from the 2018 first-overall pick's days in the AFC North. Baltimore faced a similar situation in Week 9 when it went into New Orleans and faced old friend Andy Dalton, whom they promptly sacked four times and picked off once. They have even more recent experience against the less-accomplished Mayfield, who's prone to mistakes and tossed four interceptions while fumbling six times during his five-game run as the starter to open the season.

Further complicating the Panthers' offense's prospects is the fact Baltimore could mostly shut down its best hope for balance, D'Onta Foreman. The big back has been spectacular while gaining over 100 yards in three of his past four games, but he now runs into a Ravens defense allowing a tiny 92 rushing yards per game, including just 68.3 per contest in the last three. If Carolina eventually becomes one-dimensional, Mayfield may be challenged to stay upright against a Ravens defense that's accumulated 27 sacks.

The Panthers' defense also presents a tantalizing matchup for the run-heavy Ravens on the ground, as Carolina has allowed 155.5 rushing yards per road game and 4.7 RB yards per carry overall. Baltimore's O-line is facilitating 4.6 RB yards per carry, and if Edwards ultimately can't suit up, the very capable Kenyan Drake is among those waiting in the wings to step in. The matchup is a bit stiffer through the air for Jackson, but assuming Andrews is available to him after practicing fully Friday, there should certainly be opportunities to achieve balance.

Panthers at Ravens Best Bet: Same-Game Parlay: Ravens moneyline and Over 41.5 points (+118 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Maryland residents can get ahead of the game at FanDuel Sportsbook using the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code that gives new users a special offer on signup.

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens Prediction

Ravens 27, Panthers 17

Baltimore should eventually be able to do a little pulling away in this spot, especially if Jackson has access to Andrews. The Ravens' intimate knowledge of Mayfield and ability to shut down the run should combine to limit Carolina's offensive opportunities overall and help facilitate the double-digit win.