Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 15

DOES IT GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS?? Bears at Browns! Justin Fields vs Joe Flacco! Wait, Cleveland is 8-5 and sitting in the fifth spot of the AFC playoff picture? Amazing what happens when you defend your home field with a dominant defense and find a competent QB. For all that he's dealt with at the QB position, Kevin Stefanski deserves serious consideration for Coach of the Year. How will OUR mighty Bears fare this week? Let's see if I can find new and creative ways to incorrectly handicap them this week.

Bears at Browns Betting Odds for Week 15

Browns -3 / Bears +3

Browns ML -148 / Bears ML +136

Total OVER 38 / UNDER 38.5

This line opened at 3, jumped to 3.5 on Tuesday, was back to 3 on Wednesday, fell to 2.5 yesterday and is now back to the original 3. Apparently, everyone loves OUR Bears as they are getting 71 percent of the bets and 87 percent of the money right now. The total has risen from 37 to 38.5, but the under is getting pounded (92 percent of bets and 97 percent of the money). Both splits are interesting and worth noting considering the most recent moves have gone against the dominant side.

Bears at Browns Betting Picks This Week

For a team that is 6-1 SU and ATS at home, the Browns continue to be disrespected and undervalued. Joe Flacco isn't Joe Montana, but he's the best QB the Browns have had all year and the weapons around him are strong. A key piece to this game is the Cleveland o-line's ability to keep the suddenly formidable Bears pass rush at bay. Chicago's addition of Montez Sweat has transformed its defense in ways I did not see coming. However, the Browns' running attack and defense is a combo the Bears haven't seen since their 30-12 beatdown at the hands of the Raiders in October. I expected this number to be closer to 4 or 5, so I see significant value with Cleveland on this day. The weather is going to play a role here as well, but not in the way you might think for a December game in Cleveland. The forecast calls for rain and 15-20 MPH winds all day on Sunday, but with a temperature near 50 at kickoff. A mucky track could make this a low-scoring slog of a game, but that's thinking like Joe Public. Instead, I'm going to go against the masses and with the value I see and make Cleveland -3 my best bet of the day.

Bears at Browns Best Bet: Browns -3 (@ BetMGM)

Bears at Browns Prediction

Cleveland is going to want to protect Flacco and the best way to do that is to run the ball. If the conditions are as predicted, the run game will be even more emphasized. Chicago is largely in the same boat as well, and with both defenses playing well, I foresee a very slow and methodical start to this game from both teams with the Browns leading 10-7 at half. Cleveland pushes the lead out to 17-7 in the third and 20-7 in the fourth, forcing the Bears to throw more. A pick-six from the Cleveland D and a garbage time TD from the Bears results in a 27-14 win for Browns.