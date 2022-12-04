Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 13

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: Bears vs. Packers Betting Preview for NFL Week 13

I trust everyone had an excellent Thanksgiving as we come down the stretch of the regular season. Week 13 brings with it some very interesting matchups, including the most-played rivalry in the NFL taking place in Chicago. Let's see if I can improve on my 6-2 Best Bet record on the year.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Odds for Week 13

Even with much speculation regarding the status of both Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers, this line has remained surprisingly steady. The Bears opened as a 2.5-point dog and now sit at +3.5 across the board. It is no shock bettors value the news that Rodgers looks good to go over the same news regarding Fields. Green Bay has taken 60% of the bets but only 46% of the money. With both QBs trending to play, the total has trended up as well with a move from 43.5 at the opener to 44.5. The Packers currently sit at -180 on the moneyline with Chicago at +152.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Picks This Week

I'm of the opinion that Justin Fields means far more to the success of the Bears than Rodgers and his incessant whining means to the success of the Packers. If Fields is healthy enough to fully resume his role as QB/Lead Back, the Bears have a chance to effectively put a nail in Green Bay's season, a feather in the cap of an otherwise dismal rebuilding year for Chicago. At greater than a FG, I lean to the Bears and would certainly sprinkle on the moneyline as well. However, I'm going back to the same well that has been so good to us this year and that is the OVER. Neither of these defenses can stop anyone and I believe this number would be much closer to 50 if there weren't questions about the QBs. I'm going off the assumption both QBs will be at or near 100% and the offenses will be flowing. 44.5 should be easily attainable.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Best Bet: OVER 44.5 at PointsBet

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction

I think both QBs will come out looking to prove they are ready to play and we get a quick start to this game. 10-10 at 1Q and 17-13 Bears at half. The relentless Bears rushing attack continues what Philly did to the Packers D last week, pushing and leaning and gouging yards on the ground, eventually pushing their lead to 27-20 by the end of the third quarter. An early 4th quarter TD extends the lead to 34-20 before Rodgers and crew go into desperation hurry-up mode and ties the game at 34. A Cairo Santos FG at the gun walks it off for the Bears, 37-34, and the tyrannical rule of Aaron Rodgers comes to a merciful end.