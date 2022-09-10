Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears Odds, Player Props, and Best Bets for Week 1

Hello faithful readers! I am the poor sap that will be covering the Chicago Bears from a betting perspective for the 2022 season. Let me say early on, I have little faith in this team. Despite a wholesale change in the coaching staff, I think this team will have the least amount of wins in the league this year. If it isn't too late, that might be a future bet to look into. The roster is BAD and they have a Buckeye at QB......there just isn't a lot to like here, but that does open the door for some excellent betting opportunities and my job here is to find 'em and get us some winners. Let's get started with Chicago's Week 1 matchup against San Francisco.

San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears for Week 1

SF opened a 6.5-point favorite and the line has remained steady. The total has moved from the opening of 42 down to 40.5 in most places. The Niners are as low as -295 at DraftKings while the Bears are as high as +250 at FanDuel. San Fran has taken the majority of the bets while Chicago is taking a greater chunk of the money, resulting in the lack of line movement. If you are leaning towards the Bears, you may want to wait as it seems to be trending towards 7 in many places as late public money is backing the favorite.

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Picks This Week

SIDE: Chicago +7

TOTAL: UNDER 40.5

MONEYLINE: none

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers Player Props

Trey Lance Anytime TD +175 @ DraftKings

Trey Lance Rush Yards O 37.5 -125 @ DraftKings

Bears vs. 49ers Best Bet: UNDER 40.5

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers Prediction

As I said above, the Bears are a bad team and are going to be bad all year. I don't like Justin Fields as a QB at all and they have given him nearly zero weapons to work with. The hiring of Matt Eberflus might be a positive step, but he is a defensive guy and the Bears have needed offensive help for what, 2 decades? This team is going to struggle to score points and are going to be forced to muck it up to stay close. In actuality, with Trey Lance at QB, the 49ers aren't that different than the Bears from a philosophical perspective. Both will run the ball (a lot), both will rely on unproven but mobile QBs, and both will likely play solid defense. But look at the talent and coaching mismatch here. The 49ers are the far superior team, but Lance is going to have to prove it to me before I back him.

Soldier Field is notoriously known for its long grass and playing very slow. I see both teams coming out conservatively to help their young QBs ease into the game. A first-half under would be a good bet, as is my favorite bet for this game, UNDER 40.5. True, we've missed the best number, but at 40.5, I still see plenty of value.

