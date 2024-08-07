Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Fantasy Football Draft Kit 2024
Get a real advantage over the rest of your league with rankings and auction values that are customized for your unique league settings, based on projections from the experts that 70+ sports companies trust for quality fantasy information.
Christian McCaffrey Out with Calf Injury

Christian McCaffrey Out with Calf Injury

Published on August 7, 2024

This article is part of our NFL News series.

Fantasy Football News: McCaffrey Injury Update

With Christian McCaffrey sidelined with a calf injury, how should fantasy managers react? Is McCaffrey still the No. 1 pick in fantasy drafts? Alas, there is seemingly little to worry about with the season more than a month away.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos this NFL season like the BetMGM bonus code, which gets new players a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500.

----

Consensus No. 1 fantasy pick Christian McCaffrey will miss a couple weeks after straining his right calf in training camp late last week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday. 

Shanahan said McCaffrey did not pull the muscle and the injury is not considered serious. The San Francisco running back won't play in preseason games, but he wasn't likely to play anyway. He didn't play last preseason either. 

McCaffrey strained the same calf late last season, sitting out Week 18 before returning in the divisional playoffs against the Packers with 128 yards and two touchdowns on 24 touches. 

With season opener more than four weeks away, McCaffrey has plenty of time to get healthy, which means there's little reason to drop him from the top spot in fantasy drafts. His injury history — he was limited to 10 games in 2020-21 — might scare some, but as McCaffrey's season outlook noted, his track record of availability (79 percent of possible games) is about normal for a heavily used running back, and his elite combination of volume, efficiency and scheme makes it easy to ride out the setback. Until there's a real danger of him missing time, it's probably best not to overthink it.

What's more, the 49ers don't have a running back to potentially chip away touches from McCaffrey, as Elijah Mitchell and Isaac Guerendo are both dealing with hamstring injuries

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
2024 New Orleans Saints Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 New Orleans Saints Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 New England Patriots Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 New England Patriots Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
NFL Win Totals 2024: Betting the Patriots' Win Total
NFL Win Totals 2024: Betting the Patriots' Win Total
Alan on SiriusXM: Malik Nabers or Marvin Harrison Jr.?
Alan on SiriusXM: Malik Nabers or Marvin Harrison Jr.?
ADP Battles: Kittle vs. Ferguson vs. Njoku
ADP Battles: Kittle vs. Ferguson vs. Njoku
NFL News: Injury Bug Bites DeAndre Hopkins, Puka Nacua, Justin Herbert
NFL News: Injury Bug Bites DeAndre Hopkins, Puka Nacua, Justin Herbert