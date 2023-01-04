Cincinnati Bengals Odds To Win AFC Championship

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The Cincinnati Bengals are locked and loaded for the NFL Playoffs. It is a matter of if they will enter the postseason as AFC North champions or not.

There are still a lot of unknowns regarding how the NFL will handle the Bills vs. Bengals game that was postponed in Week 17 due to the Damar Hamlin health issue. However, as of this writing, the league had announced that the game will not be played "this week." Furthermore, there have yet to be any changes to the NFL Week 18 schedule.

When it comes to the NFL Playoffs, the Bengals are locked and loaded to make a second-consecutive Super Bowl run. The road to the Super Bowl in the AFC is not easy, having to go through the Bills and Chiefs, but when you are equipped with Joe Burrow under center, you have a chance to beat anyone.

Cincinnati Bengals Odds To Win The AFC Championship

The Bengals are slated with +425 AFC Championship odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

There are three primary teams that Vegas views as serious contenders to win the conference. These teams include the Chiefs (+175), the Bills (+180), and the Bengals (+425). It is clear that the oddsmakers view Kansas City and Buffalo as the betting favorites.

But when it comes to the Bengals, they sit in betting purgatory. The Bengals are +425 to win the AFC, but the next best team is the Chargers at +1100 followed by the Ravens at +1500.

Where Can I Bet on the Bengals To Win The AFC Championship

You can bet on the Bengals to win the AFC Championship at all of the best Ohio sportsbooks, but when it comes to where you can bet on the best Bengals AFC Championship odds today, you can find them at DraftKings Sportsbook set at +425.

Can The Bengals Win The AFC Championship?

There is a strong case to be made for the Bengals to win the AFC Championship for the second straight year.

When it comes to what we know, the Bengals have already clinched a spot in the dance. We also know that the Bengals can defeat the Chiefs at home or on the road. The greatest thorn in Cincinnati's spine will come at the hands of the Bills and Chargers.

The Bills and Bengals did not finish their Week 17 matchup, which is a game that may not have a conclusion. Therefore, if these two teams meet again in the postseason, it would be like the first time the Bills and Bengals will meet.

For the Chargers, the Bengals have dropped each of the past two games to them in the Joe Burrow-Justin Herbert era. This includes a 41-22 loss back in Week 13 of last season.

Despite a difficult road to the Super Bowl, the Bengals are battle-tested and had to overcome adversity to get there last year. They should once again be in the mix when it is all said and done.