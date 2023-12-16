Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions, Week 15

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions for NFL Football, Week 15

Week 15 brings an inter-conference matchup between the Denver Broncos (7-6) and the Detroit Lions (9-4). Let's dig into the betting market and discuss three wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Broncos vs. Lions Betting Odds for NFL Week 15 Football

Broncos: Spread +4.5 (-108), Moneyline +185; Projected Score 21.8 points

Lions: Spread -4.5 (-112), Moneyline -225; Projected Score 26.3 points

Game Total: 48.0 points (-110)

This game opened with the Lions as -2.0 home favorites and moved to -4.5 on Dec. 5. It peaked at -5.5 on Dec. 13 and is now at -4.5 The total has remained close to the same around 46.5-48.0.

Totaling bets thus far, 64 percent of the money and 70 percent of the bets are on the Broncos. There is 62 percent of the money on the Broncos' moneyline, which is 19 percent of the bets. There is 38% of the money on the Lions, but 81 percent of the bets. There is 76 percent of the money and 66 percent of the bets on the OVER.

Key injury situations to watch

Broncos: NONE

Lions: C Frank Ragnow (Knee, Questionable, but practiced Thursday); WR Josh Reynolds (Back, Questionable)

Broncos vs. Lions Betting Picks This Week

Broncos vs. Lions Best Bet: David Montgomery ANYTIME TD (DraftKings -135) for 1 unit

Montgomery has scored a touchdown in eight out of nine games and the Broncos rank dead last in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. I have the Lions projected to score three touchdowns (24 points total) and one of those should be Montgomery.

Broncos vs. Lions Best Bet: Sam LaPorta OVER 47.5 receiving yards (DraftKings -115) for 1 unit

The Broncos rank 31st in fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends and Sam LaPorta has hit at least 47 receiving yards in seven out of 12 games. LaPorta gets a lot of volume for a rookie tight end with over seven targets per game.

Broncos vs. Lions Best Bet: Russell Wilson OVER 26.5 rushing yards (DraftKings -120) for 1 unit

Wilson has hit this rushing prop in seven out of 13 and four out of his last six. The Lions have allowed the most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks at 31 yards per game. Russell Wilson lost weight coming into the season to be able to be more nimble in the pocket and it has shown.

Broncos vs. Lions Prediction

Broncos - #18 overall DVOA, #15 DVOA offense, #30 DVOA defense

Lions - #7 overall DVOA, #7 DVOA offense, #12 DVOA defense

The Broncos started the season 1-5, including getting torched for 70 points by the Miami Dolphins. They had set records for worst defensive DVOA in the history of the stat being kept. But then something changed and they have now won six out of seven with the defense really turning things around. The Broncos' defense has not allowed more than 22 points in their last eight games, with 16.0 points per game during that period.

The Lions started off strong with a Thursday night win at the Chiefs, but they have lost two out of their last three and their defense starting to show signs of being exposed.

This is a must-win game for the Lions, who have been strong at home under Dan Campbell with Jared Goff. But Goff has started to regress with five interceptions and three fumbles over the last four games.

This is a non-conference road game for the Broncos, so it is the game with not as much of importance even though they are in the middle of the playoff race.

Lions 24, Broncos 20