Divisional Round NFL Betting Guide - Odds, Leans, And Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the Divisional Round, featuring two games on Saturday and two more on Sunday. Use this Divisional Round NFL betting guide as a handy reference for odds, leans, and predictions for this weekend's games. We will also provide the top sportsbook promo codes that align with these NFL picks from the best sports betting sites around.

Here's our Divisional Round NFL betting guide including odds, leans, and predictions.

Divisional Round NFL Betting Guide - Odds For Every Divisional Round Game

The odds for each game can vary between sportsbooks and routinely shifts leading up to the games. The Divisional Round odds below are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. All of this weekend's NFL betting favorites are playing at home.

The Chiefs (-480) are 8.5-point favorites over the Jaguars (+360) with an over/under of 52.5.

The Eagles (-365) are 7.5-point favorites over the Giants (+285) with an over/under of 48.0.

The Bills (-240) are 5.5-point favorites over the Bengals (+196) with an over/under of 48.5.

The 49ers (-195) are 4-point favorites over the Cowboys (+165) with an over/under of 46.

Divisional Round NFL Betting Guide - Leans And Predictions For This Weekend

Now that we've established the odds for this weekend's games, the next portion of this Divisional Round NFL betting guide is our leans and predictions.

Prediction: The Chiefs (-480) will beat the Jaguars. Kansas City won, 27-17, when these teams played during the regular season, and Jacksonville has struggled on the road in the Trevor Lawrence era. Including playoffs, Lawrence is 9-9 at home and 4-13 on the road. Take the Chiefs moneyline.

Prediction: The Bengals will cover the 5.5-point spread in Buffalo. After the Bills squeaked out a 3-point win over a Dolphins team with Skylar Thompson under center last week, the Joe Burrow-led reigning AFC champions should keep this one close, if not win outright.

Lean: Cowboys vs. 49ers goes over 46 points. These two offenses combined for 72 points on Super Wild Card Weekend, and San Francisco has reached 35 points by itself in five of its last six games. Both teams have elite defenses, but there won't exactly be a dearth of offensive talent at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Lean: The Giants should cover in Philadelphia, getting 7.5 points. New York mustered arguably its best performance of the season last week, beating the Vikings, 31-24, in Minnesota. With QB Jalen Hurts' shoulder possibly at less than 100 percent, this one may not come easy for the top-seeded Eagles against their NFC East rivals.

Offers To Use With Divisional Round NFL Betting Guide Odds, Leans, And Predictions

Putting this Divisional Round NFL betting guide to use is simple, as long as you are at least 21 years old and physically present in a state where sports betting is legal.

Signing up through our links below will net you bonus funds to wager on these Divisional Round predictions. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a $1,000 risk-free first bet or use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL for a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. There are also great bet and get options with the DraftKings Promo Code, the FanDuel Promo Code, and the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE.

Sign up today to take full advantage of this Divisional Round NFL betting guide.