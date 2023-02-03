This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The Super Bowl is annually one of the most popular games to bet on. In fact, the Super Bowl is more than a game, it is an event. It is more than football as people will watch Super Bowl 57 with zero interest in the outcome of the game at all. They will watch because it is the thing to do, for the halftime show and even for the commercials.

From a Super Bowl betting stance, you will find the most complex betting markets including many that are not available for your everyday NFL game. Many of these markets are called exotic props. Some of these props include the length of the national anthem, the color of the Gatorade bath, and the length of the halftime show.

This article will focus on one of the most popular NFL betting markets for Super Bowl odds being offered from the best NFL betting sites. This market is the first touchdown-scored bet.

Early Look At Best Super Bowl LVII Prop Picks - First Touchdown Scored: Numbers To Know

When it comes to the player scoring the first touchdown in Super Bowl 57, sprinkling on the stars will be the best way to go.

The Chiefs have scored the first touchdown in 13 games this season including both of their playoff games. It should come as no surprise that Travis Kelce, who scored 15 total touchdowns in the regular season and playoffs combined, accounted for five of those initial scores. Kelce scored first in both of the Chiefs' playoff games leading into Super Bowl 57.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have scored first in 14 games played this season with Miles Sanders leading the way with four initial scores. Sanders also scored first in last week's NFC Title game win over the 49ers. Jalen Hurts is second on the team when it comes to cashing first-touchdown bets, scoring the first touchdown three different times.

It is important to note that both the Chiefs and Eagles played at State Farm Stadium against the Cardinals this season, which is the host site of Super Bowl 57. Also worth noting, both Kelce and Hurts scored first in their games.

It is important to note that both the Chiefs and Eagles played at State Farm Stadium against the Cardinals this season, which is the host site of Super Bowl 57. Also worth noting, both Kelce and Hurts scored first in their games.

Early Look At Best Super Bowl LVII Prop Picks - First Touchdown Scored: Best Bets

The best bet that you can make for a first-touchdown scorer in Super Bowl 57 is on Travis Kelce or Jalen Hurts. As noted above, both of these players scored first at State Farm Stadium earlier in the regular season. Both are also focal points of their respective offenses.

Since Miles Sanders led the Eagles in first touchdowns, he is also worth a look. First touchdown scorer odds are long. Therefore, you can sprinkle on a few different players that can still come out in the green if you play the probability and trends.

Here are the first touchdown scorer betting odds for the three players mentioned above at BetMGM.

Travis Kelce: +650

Jalen Hurts:+800

Miles Sanders: +800

