Now, with Russell Wilson under center, his efficiency could spike. Wilson is a veteran QB who can load up a lead WR with targets. That said, if the Giants turn to rookie QB Jaxson Dart , Nabers could face similar challenges to what he saw in 2024. Regardless, Nabers' target share is locked in, and that makes a difference when discussing NFL fantasy ADP.

His yards-after-catch rate ranked only 45th percentile, but that reflects QB play and defensive attention more than anything lacking in his skill set. As a result, he only topped 82 yards once after Week 4, as his floor stayed high due to volume.

Malik Nabers was a rookie breakout with WR1 traits last season. He posted 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns on 170 targets in just 15 games. After Week 1, he averaged 11.3 targets per game and never dropped below eight in any remaining week. That's elite-volume territory.

Use the fantasy football draft software to simulate builds and fine-tune your WR strategy.

Each wide receiver brings a different blend of upside, risk and context. Making the right call here is a high-leverage fantasy decision.

As we push past the elite trio of fantasy wideouts, the next tier in fantasy football ADP has excellent options. Malik Nabers , Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown are all going within picks 8-15 in 2025 fantasy football drafts.

As we push past the elite trio of fantasy wideouts, the next tier in fantasy football ADP has excellent options. Malik Nabers, Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown are all going within picks 8-15 in 2025 fantasy football drafts.

Each wide receiver brings a different blend of upside, risk and context. Making the right call here is a high-leverage fantasy decision.

Use the fantasy football draft software to simulate builds and fine-tune your WR strategy.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants (WR4)

Malik Nabers was a rookie breakout with WR1 traits last season. He posted 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns on 170 targets in just 15 games. After Week 1, he averaged 11.3 targets per game and never dropped below eight in any remaining week. That's elite-volume territory.

His yards-after-catch rate ranked only 45th percentile, but that reflects QB play and defensive attention more than anything lacking in his skill set. As a result, he only topped 82 yards once after Week 4, as his floor stayed high due to volume.

Now, with Russell Wilson under center, his efficiency could spike. Wilson is a veteran QB who can load up a lead WR with targets. That said, if the Giants turn to rookie QB Jaxson Dart, Nabers could face similar challenges to what he saw in 2024. Regardless, Nabers' target share is locked in, and that makes a difference when discussing NFL fantasy ADP.

Bottom line: Star power, elite usage and QB upgrade make Nabers a high-floor, high-ceiling WR1. He's the best bet in this tier with Wilson starting.

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams (WR5)

Puka Nacua missed six weeks early in 2024 but picked up where he left off from his incredible 2023 rookie season. In his final 10 games, he posted seven outings with at least 95 yards and eight games with at least 17 PPR points. He also ranked in the 89th percentile in yards after the catch.

Usage was through the roof, as Nacua handled up to 46 percent of targets in some weeks. The addition of Davante Adams could eat into volume slightly, but coach Sean McVay has always fed his top wideout. Nacua still fits the mold.

The concern is durability. He missed six games in 2024 and plays a bruising, physical style. Nacua is often expected to block, taking on big collisions in the process.

For managers chasing NFL fantasy ADP upside, he's well worth the risk if healthy.

Bottom line: Elite ceiling with volume to match. A top-5 WR finish is in play, but the injury risk must be managed.

Stay informed with fantasy football news and track usage roles with the NFL depth charts .

Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions (WR7)

Amon-Ra St. Brown was outstanding in 2024, totaling 115 receptions for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns.

That sounds great, but the big plays from past years dried up. He posted just 14 receptions of 20-plus yards, compared to 24 the year before. St. Brown's yards-after-catch rate fell to the 39th percentile. He also had five games with less than 50 receiving yards. That's more volatility than you'd like from a first-round pick.

The Lions used St. Brown more creatively in 2024, splitting him outside on nearly half of snaps. In previous years, the star was more slot dependent. Still, there is a bit of concern. QB Jared Goff could regress without Ben Johnson calling plays, and Detroit's defense could reduce shootout volume. It also should be noted that Goff could have issues with turnover across the interior line. These factors could impact St. Brown's upside potential.

In ADP fantasy football terms, St. Brown is safe but lacks the smash potential of others in this tier.

Bottom line: Floor remains high, but ceiling may be capped. St. Brown is a reliable WR1, just not one who might win many weeks on his own.

Final Thoughts on Fantasy Football ADP WR Values

This is one of the most pivotal fantasy football ADP battles in early rounds.

Malik Nabers has elite target volume and the hope of improved QB play, a perfect combo of floor and ceiling.

Puka Nacua offers elite overall upside if he stays healthy.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a safe bet for floor, but may not deliver enough explosion to separate.

Best ceiling/floor combo: Malik Nabers

Elite upside if healthy: Puka Nacua

High-floor, lower-ceiling pick: Amon-Ra St. Brown

For more wide receiver battles and player tiers, check out our fantasy football articles .