First Look At 2024 Super Bowl Odds: Who Is Favored To Win?

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Super Bowl LVIII is a full year away, but 2024 Super Bowl odds have already been posted on the best sports betting sites. Who is favored to win, and which NFL teams could be intriguing dark horse picks? This first look at 2024 Super Bowl odds will look to answer those questions.

Who Is Favored To Win Super Bowl LVIII

These early Super Bowl odds will shift substantially for many teams as the offseason unfolds, so this could be the time to lock in favorable odds on your favorite contender or sleeper. Key signings, draft picks and injuries will impact the 2024 Super Bowl odds substantially, and it goes without saying that the odds for the big game in February of 2024 will start to move significantly once regular-season results begin to materialize in September.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, five teams have odds shorter than +1000, while three teams currently have the longest odds of +28000. Sign up with the FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code to place your bets today.

The Chiefs (+600): are favored to win the Super Bowl in 2024, though they are substantial underdogs relative to the rest of the field at +600. Kansas City has participated in three of the past four Super Bowls and has the best player at the league's most important position in Patrick Mahomes, so it's hardly surprising that the Chiefs have the shortest Super Bowl LVIII odds.

The Bills (+850): have the second-shortest Super Bowl odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed closely by the Eagles, Bengals and 49ers at +900 each. Buffalo was the preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl in 2023. Despite underwhelming playoff results, the Bills have been a regular season juggernaut and have an elite quarterback in Josh Allen.

The Eagles (+900): are set up for future success for years to come with arguably the best top-to-bottom roster in the NFL, but they play in the NFC East, which accounted for three of the final four teams in the NFC playoff bracket this year. The 49ers and Bengals reached their respective Conference Championship Games this season, and both teams have appeared in a Super Bowl over the past four years, albeit without a victory.

If you feel like you have a hunch on how the offseason will play out, then sign up using the best sportsbook promo codes to register for the top sports betting apps to place your bets on next year's Super Bowl winner now.

Who Are The Super Bowl LVIII Sleepers

A couple of sleeper picks to win the Super Bowl in 2024 are the Jets (+2500) and Broncos (+3500). New York has been searching for an answer at quarterback for the past 50 years, but the Jets had a top-five defense last season and drafted arguably the league's two best rookies in 2022 (Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson). If Gang Green can pry Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay, the Jets would become instant contenders.

Russell Wilson's first year in Denver was a disaster, but he showed signs of hope with eight TD passes in the last four games. The Broncos have a solid defense, and if anyone can fix Wilson and the offense, its new head coach Sean Payton.

Did you know online sports betting is coming to Massachusetts next month? The best Massachusetts betting apps will be launching with Massachusetts sports betting promos for residents to place their NFL futures bets.

Which Teams Have The Longest 2024 Super Bowl Odds

Few expected the Bengals to reach Super Bowl LVI following a 4-11-1 season in 2020. Could a surprise longshot make it to Super Bowl LVIII? The three teams below have the longest Super Bowl 2024 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook at +28000, well below the +7500 odds for the Falcons, who have the 29th-longest odds.

The three teams with +28000 odds are the Texans, Cardinals, and Colts. A winning $100 wager on any of these three teams would pay out $28,000. The rebuilding Texans have the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud turns out to be a franchise QB, Houston could finally turn things around and defy expectations.

The Cardinals went 4-13 in 2022 and could be without quarterback Kyler Murray for part of the 2023 season as Murray recovers from a torn ACL. Arizona made the playoffs at 11-6 in 2021, though, so a faster-than-expected recovery from Murray could shorten the team's 2024 Super Bowl odds.

The Colts are the most intriguing of the 2024 Super Bowl long shots. Indianapolis went 11-5 in 2020 and 9-8 in 2021 with veteran retreads Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz under center. The bottom fell out as Indy finished 4-12-1 in 2022, but with the fourth overall pick, the Colts are poised to draft a quarterback such as Young, Stroud or Will Levis. If their rookie QB hits the ground running, a Colts team that had a league-high seven Pro Bowl selections in 2021 could pull off a quick turnaround.