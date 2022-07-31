RotoWire Partners
Five Rookies That Will Bust (Video)

Five Rookies That Will Bust (Video)

Written by 
Alan Seslowsky 
July 31, 2022

This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

We all love rookies, however, the reality is that most will underperform our expectations. Even Jonathan Taylor had a slow start in his rookie year.  John Laub aka The Gridiron Scholar makes his RotoWire podcast debut to provide a "sober" evaluation and set expectations for rookies in 2022. ThenRotowire podcast is hosted by Alan Seslowsky. 

💡Viewing Tip: Click the Yout ube logo on the bottom right of the video. This will allow you to watch the video on the RotoWire Youtube Channel. There you can skip, fast forward as desired. 

🎙 Prefer to listen to the podcast version of this episode? You can find it in the RotoWire Fantasy Football podcast feed. 

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
NFL Training Camp News and Notes: July 30
NFL Training Camp News and Notes: July 30
2022 Minnesota Vikings Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2022 Minnesota Vikings Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2022 Best Ball Strategy: Revisiting ADP Differences Between DraftKings and Underdog
2022 Best Ball Strategy: Revisiting ADP Differences Between DraftKings and Underdog
NFL Training Camp News and Notes: July 29
NFL Training Camp News and Notes: July 29
2022 Washington Commanders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2022 Washington Commanders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2022 Kansas City Chiefs Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2022 Kansas City Chiefs Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More