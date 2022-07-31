Five Rookies That Will Bust (Video)

This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

We all love rookies, however, the reality is that most will underperform our expectations. Even Jonathan Taylor had a slow start in his rookie year. John Laub aka The Gridiron Scholar makes his RotoWire podcast debut to provide a "sober" evaluation and set expectations for rookies in 2022. ThenRotowire podcast is hosted by Alan Seslowsky.

