IDP Analysis: Week 12 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

Forrest has taken over the starting free safety job due to his strong performance. In the five games where he has played more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps, Forrest has produced 35 tackles (25 solo), four pass breakups and three interceptions.

The Jaguars drafted Devin Lloyd out of Utah in the first round, and Lloyd started at inside linebacker and played nearly every snap through the first nine weeks. However, Muma -- a rookie third-round pick out of Wyoming -- started to gain ground by playing 40 percent of the snaps in Week 10, and he took over the starting job in Week 12 when he played every snap while Lloyd was held to a 38 percent snap share. Muma capitalized with nine tackles (four solo).

Hopefully everybody who celebrates Thanksgiving had a restful holiday and was able to enjoy the three excellent Thanksgiving Day games we had. In most leagues, there are two to three weeks remaining until the playoffs, so teams should be looking ahead to strong playoff matchups, and teams that are already in playoff positions should try to stash a few backups if they have room. Furthermore, dynasty managers should be active right now with rookies who could be on the rise toward the end of the season.

RISING

Chad Muma, LB

Darrick Forrest, S

Troy Andersen, LB

While Rashaan Evans is still the alpha linebacker for the Falcons, Andersen is gaining ground on Mykal Walker, as the rookie played 30 of 62 snaps, while Walker played 42 snaps. We don't know when or if the Falcons will make Andersen the starter, but he's worth a pickup if you have room on your bench ahead of the fantasy playoffs.

Deandre Houston-Carson, S

Injuries piled up on a sunny day in New Jersey, leaving Houston-Carson and Elijah Hicks as the only remaining healthy safeties for the Bears. Houston-Carson produced nine tackles (six solo), and Hicks accrued six tackles (three solo). It's unclear whether Jaquan Brisker (concussion), Eddie Jackson -- who was carted off with a foot injury Sunday -- or Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) will be ready for Week 13, but there's a good chance that one of Brisker or Jackson will sit out. Houston-Carson would be the next man up and a high-upside IDP starter.

Damone Clark, LB

The rookie out of LSU overcame March spinal fusion surgery to return in Week 8, and he has played at least 74 percent of the defensive snaps in back-to-back games, including a seven-tackle performance on Thanksgiving Day. He may revert to a backup role once Anthony Barr (hamstring) returns from injury. However, Clark could hold the job because he's a special athlete who was highly productive in college. After all, he posted 135 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks his senior season a LSU, and he set the Next Gen Stats record for linebackers in Week 8 by hitting 22.19 mph on a play. Clark should be rostered in dynasty leagues and deeper redraft leagues, especially since Barr is on a one-year deal.

Josh Jones, S

Keep an eye on Ryan Neal's status, as Neal suffered separate elbow and shoulder injuries this week. Jones has struggled in real life this season, but if Neal sits out in Week 13, Jones will almost certainly start at strong safety, which provides intriguing fantasy upside.

Cam Taylor-Britt, CB

Start rookie cornerbacks in IDP. Rinse. Repeat. Taylor-Britt -- a second-round pick -- has taken over the starting job with Chidobe Awuzie (knee) out for the season, and he has posted 20 tackles (16 solo) over the last two weeks. He's going to be busy the rest of the year and should maintain high upside on a weekly basis.

Rudy Ford, S

Ford started over 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, and that role may be permanent. Regardless, Savage suffered a foot injury Sunday, meaning Ford has a good chance to start Week 13 versus Chicago. Over the last three games, Ford has posted 17 tackles (14 solo), two interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

FALLING

Devin Lloyd, LB

As stated above, Lloyd has been surpassed by Chad Muma, who was selected in the third round while Lloyd was a first-round pick. Lloyd had two solo tackles in Week 12. He can't be trusted in IDP formats until his playing time rises.

Bradley Chubb, LB

Chubb makes a major difference for a Dolphins defense that has struggled to get to the passer this season. However, he has averaged just two tackles per game with the Dolphins, although he has accrued 1.5 sacks through three outings. He needs to get to the quarterback to pay off for fantasy purposes, and that will be difficult against the Buccaneers, as QB Tom Brady has been sacked just 17 times -- the second-fewest in the league.