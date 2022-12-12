IDP Analysis: Week 14 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

We won't know until later in the week whether Wallace will be useful going forward, but he could have a significant opportunity if Reed Blankenship (leg) ends up missing

It's unclear when/if Xavier McKinney (hand) will be back to his starting safety role. What is clear, however, is that Pinnock has usurped rookie Dane Belton for the interim starting safety role, as Pinnock has barely left the field over the last three games. He stacked up nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to the Eagles and should be a steady fantasy option as long as he's a starter.

Jones has seen both sides of this column this season, but he should be a starter moving forward as long as he's healthy after Sione Takitaki (knee) was ruled out for the season. In the Week 14 loss to the Bengals, Jones led all linebackers in snap count and finished with seven tackles (four solo). The Week 15 matchup against the run-heavy Ravens is especially favorable.

We're officially past bye weeks after the final six teams enjoyed their week off in Week 14. Now, we're setting our sights on playoffs in most leagues, with quarterfinals typically kicking off in Week 15. In turn, we'll take a closer look at players who could have more value down the stretch and even in Week 17 championships. Good luck to all teams that have made it to the playoffs this year!

We're officially past bye weeks after the final six teams enjoyed their week off in Week 14. Now, we're setting our sights on playoffs in most leagues, with quarterfinals typically kicking off in Week 15. In turn, we'll take a closer look at players who could have more value down the stretch and even in Week 17 championships. Good luck to all teams that have made it to the playoffs this year!

RISING

Deion Jones, LB

Jones has seen both sides of this column this season, but he should be a starter moving forward as long as he's healthy after Sione Takitaki (knee) was ruled out for the season. In the Week 14 loss to the Bengals, Jones led all linebackers in snap count and finished with seven tackles (four solo). The Week 15 matchup against the run-heavy Ravens is especially favorable.

Jason Pinnock, S

It's unclear when/if Xavier McKinney (hand) will be back to his starting safety role. What is clear, however, is that Pinnock has usurped rookie Dane Belton for the interim starting safety role, as Pinnock has barely left the field over the last three games. He stacked up nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to the Eagles and should be a steady fantasy option as long as he's a starter.

K'Von Wallace, S

We won't know until later in the week whether Wallace will be useful going forward, but he could have a significant opportunity if Reed Blankenship (leg) ends up missing time. After Blankenship left Sunday's game, Wallace entered and tallied five solo tackles. Wallace should probably be left out of lineups in Week 15 if Blankenship plays, however.

Nate Hobbs, CB

Hobbs missed six games with a broken hand but has been nothing but productive in his return with 17 tackles (16 solo) over two games. He may still be available in some leagues because he missed so much time. Regardless, fantasy managers should feel confident starting him where they have him in the fantasy playoffs.

Damarri Mathis, CB

The rookie fourth-round pick took over the starting role in Week 6 and has played every snap since then. He has been effective with 5.2 tackles per game and five pass breakups over eight games. Fantasy managers in deeper formats should feel comfortable with Mathis in their lineup in Week 15 against the Cardinals, who pass at the third-highest rate in the league (39.5 times per game).

A.J. Epenesa, DE

With Von Miller (knee) out for the season, Epenesa is the next man up as a key pass rusher for the Bills. He has been highly effective over the last two weeks with seven tackles (six solo), two sacks and a forced fumble. Epenesa was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft but struggled to acclimate to the NFL game, but it's clear that the 24-year-old's game has taken a step, making him an interesting fantasy option down the stretch. The Bills face the Bears and Bengals – two offensive lines that have struggled -- in Weeks 16 and 17, fantasy semifinals and championships.

Azeez Ojulari, DE

Ojulari hasn't missed a step since returning from injury, as he has posted three sacks over the last two games. His matchups are quite intriguing for the fantasy playoffs, as their upcoming opponents -- Commanders, Vikings and Colts -- all sit among the top-nine teams in terms of sacks taken by their quarterbacks.

FALLING

Sam Hubbard, DE

Hubbard has posted 6.5 sacks through 13 games this season, but his ceiling will take a hit in Week 15 versus the Buccaneers. While he has averaged 4.3 tackles per game this season, he still needs to get to the quarterback to produce at a high level for fantasy purposes. Facing QB Tom Brady hurts his chances, as Brady has been sacked just 19 times through 13 games – the third-fewest in the league.

Jihad Ward, DE

Ward carried some fantasy value while Ojulari was out, but his playing time has dropped now that Ojulari is healthy again. Leonard Williams (neck) was also out this week, and one Williams is back, Ward's playing time will be even further suppressed. It will be difficult to start him confidently the rest of the way.