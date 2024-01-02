IDP Analysis: Week 17 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

Walker will always be compared to Aidan Hutchinson due to the Jaguars' decision to take him first overall over Hutchinson. While there's little doubt that was a mistake, it's not fair to hold that against Walker himself, and he took a step forward in nearly every statistic possible in his sophomore season. The obvious place to point to is his 10 sacks, but he's also increased his quarterback hurries and hits – backing up the improved surface-level production. He's closing the year in particularly strong form, having recorded four sacks across his last three games. That could set the table for another step forward in 2024 and we certainly know that Jacksonville will remain invested in his development.

For many, the fantasy football season has come to a close, hopefully with plenty of championships in hand. With that in mind, we'll continue to shift the focus of this column to season takeaways and a look ahead to 2024, but we'll still provide some options specifically for those whose fantasy season continues into Week 18.

Risers

Travon Walker, DE

Geno Stone, S

Justin Madubuike, DT

Both Madubuike and Stone had great seasons with Baltimore and are set to hit free agency this offseason, which makes it appropriate to discuss them together. Stone easily set a career-high in defensive snaps, in part due to injuries to Marcus Williams. However, he also saw an uptick of work in nickel and dime formations, as he worked regularly as a slot corner and also in the box. He picked off his seventh pass of the season in the Ravens' Week 17 blowout win over the Dolphins, and he should be projected to sign with a team this offseason as a full-time starter.

Despite lining up primarily as a defensive tackle, Madubuike has an impressive 14 sacks, and he had at least 0.5 sacks for 11 straight games from Week 4 -15. His peripherals (QB hits/hurries) suggest there will be a significant step back in 2024, but he's had a memorable campaign and will be set to cash in this offseason. For those in leagues in which sacks are particularly valuable, Madubuike is a good sell-high option but still deserves to be acknowledged for the work he did this year.

Terrel Bernard, LB

Bernard was a surprise starter in Week 1 over Tyrel Dodson, and he never looked back. From his first to second year as a pro, he saw his snap count jump from 109 to 895, and his tackles took a corresponding jump from 22 to 134. There won't be any doubt about his role heading into 2024, and he'll be an elite IDP option.

Ernest Jones, LB

Jones was less of a breakout compared to Bernard, because he did plenty to prove himself in 2022 by posting 114 tackles. He continued his upward trajectory in 2023 and already has 145 tackles – good for seventh in the league. Jones will be right there with Bernard, Foye Oluokun, Alex Singleton and the other elite tackle compilers in the league heading into 2024.

Devin Bush, LB

Bush has been a significant disappointment since being drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft. He seemed to have one foot out of the league after departing from Pittsburgh last offseason, though he's gotten a new chance at life in the league due to an injury to Jordyn Brooks (ankle). Bush has seen a significant increase in his role across the last two weeks as a result and combined to record 23 tackles (17 against his former team in Week 17). The narrative around his career isn't likely to change, but he'll be a nice streaming option in Week 18 if Brooks remains out and could be buying himself a chance at a larger role for a team in 2024.

Nick Cross, S

The Colts placed Julian Blackmon (shoulder) on injured reserve last week, officially ending his regular season and potentially his postseason as well. Cross was the one who stepped into his place at strong safety and delivered nine stops in the Week 17 win over the Raiders. He's very likely to keep the starting job as long as the Colts are playing this season, and he could be auditioning for his role in 2024 with Blackmon being another player set to hit free agency. Cross was a third-round pick in 2022, so the team isn't likely inclined to bring in a high-priced free agent to replace Blackmon if he departs.

Dane Belton, S

There's not a whole lot of analysis that needs to take place for Belton, but he was rightfully praised by coach Brian Daboll and several in the New York media after he stepped in for an injured Jason Pinnock (foot) and picked off two passes while also recovering a fumble Sunday against the Rams. The Giants have nothing to play for in Week 18, and Belton is another potential streamer if Pinnock isn't back in action.

Fallers

Jordan Howden, S

Howden was featured on the risers section of this column only three short weeks ago, but he took a backseat to Johnathan Abram in Week 17 by playing only 30 percent of defensive snaps. That's potentially due to Howden dealing with an illness throughout the week, but regardless, Abram responded to the opportunity by forcing a pair of key turnovers that turned the pivotal game against the Buccaneers in the Saints' favor. It would be a surprise to see Howden return to a full role in Week 18 after the way Abram delivered, and the team has little reason to commit to him long-term after using just a fifth-round pick on him in last year's draft.

Nick Bolton, LB

This may be a bit unfair because Bolton dealt with injury during the season. In addition to missing eight games entirely, he may have been playing at less than full strength in others. However, he was a top-two pick in most IDP formats, so expectations were high for him. Even when he was on the field, he failed to live up to that billing, as he's managed only 60 total tackles in eight games. That would have him pacing closer to his 2021 output (112 total tackles in 16 games) than his 2022 breakout pace. He's certainly still a valuable player heading into 2024, but his stock has taken a hit.